Students, staff come together to discuss student safety concerns at CHS

CADILLAC — Earlier this week, Cadillac Area Public Schools and Cadillac High School administration met with students to discuss concerns after a recent fight sent one student to the hospital.
Since the fight occurred, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district received multiple emails, phone and social media messages expressing concerns regarding the safety of Cadillac High School students and staff following the student fight.
For that reason, Brown said it was important to give students a platform to discuss ways Cadillac High School can improve.
“The meeting was positive and productive. The physical and emotional safety of our students is our top priority, and we are committed to continuous improvement in all of our schools,” Brown said.
The meeting held on Jan. 31 discussed topics such as physical safety and security, safe and supportive learning environment, communication and collaboration with the student body and miscellaneous topics like delaying the start time to improve performance.
When it came to physical safety and security, the discussion determined having more security and/or adult hallway presence and visibility would be welcomed. The meeting also had students asking for assemblies to discuss various topics and where students should go for help if they need it within the high school.
There also was talk of students who some believed were being targeted by adults, followed or questioned in the bathroom and told to leave the bathroom and escorted to class. The discussion also talked about the need for students to have bathroom social time and staff needing to understand why kids are congregating in the bathroom.
As for communication, the discussion included the potential for monthly student check-ins via a survey to ask safety questions and if a student needs any help. Finally, one of the topics was solving issues at school rather than on social media.
An email sent out by Cadillac High School Principal Konrad Molter to high school families provided notes taken from the discussion that included the above talking points and more. In the email, it also stated the next step would be to discuss these ideas with all staff to identify some improvements and implement change.
It also stated that if parents had concerns, they were asked to reach out to Molter via email or call the high school. The email ended with Molter saying the physical and emotional safety of the students is a top priority and the district is committed to continuous improvement at the high school.
On Jan. 26, a statement was released by the district regarding the fight. It said a fight at the high school during the morning of Jan. 26 resulted in one student being injured and taken to the hospital. It also stated another student could face a charge related to the fight.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins confirmed last week he filed a petition with the probate court seeking a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm but less than murder against the Cadillac High School student involved in the fight. Although he filed the petition, the student has not yet been formally charged in probate court. That is expected to occur sometime in the next few weeks.
The fight happened right before first hour on Jan. 26 in a high school bathroom. Brown said high school staff responded immediately to the fight and one student was injured during the incident. She also said the injured student was taken from the high school to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for assessment.
Last week, Brown said she continued to be in contact with the victim’s family and was keeping the family and the student in her thoughts and prayers. She also said the district continued cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation. She, however, had no further comment regarding the incident or the injured student’s condition.
Her stance on that topic hadn’t changed this week, and she had no comments regarding the student’s condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.