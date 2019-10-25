CADILLAC — Orange T-shirts, orange hoodies, orange jackets, orange facepaint.
Everywhere you looked Wednesday at the CTC, there was orange.
It was like a spirit day at any other high school, except instead of celebrating a sporting event, students were celebrating each other.
“We’re a mix of different schools,‘ explained Amber McAllister, secretary of the National Technical Honor Society at the Career Tech Center “It’s like our school color, sort of, we wear this one day.‘
Wednesday was Unity Day at the CTC and at other schools around the country; the CTC joined in on a national movement focused on bullying prevention, explained Jennifer Gaffke, special projects coordinator at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District.
Staff also participated by wearing orange and sharing sticky notes of support, which they stuck to students’ lockers.
A typical message read, “Proud of the person you are working to be. Don’t settle. Be your best.‘
Unity Day is about spreading kindness.
It’s something McAllister says she tries to do every day, not just Unity Day.
“I try to be as kind as I can,‘ said McAllister, who is a senior in her second year of the certified nursing assistant program. “You really gotta help out the people who don’t participate as much.‘
It’s important, McAllister said, to speak up when you see someone being bullied in person or online.
“You really do have to stick up and say something because if you don’t say something, the victim’s never gonna say anything. So it’s important to be the good bystander,‘ she said.
McAllister said at the CTC, students tend to be focused on their programs.
“You’re focused more on your future and your future career instead of some drama at your home school,‘ she said.
