CADILLAC — The Cadillac Philharmonic Club is hosting the annual awards Tea Party from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at the Zion Lutheran Church.
The event will start with a concert by the 11 students who won Philharmonic awards to attend summer music camps. After the concert there will be tea and punch served with cookies and cake. The public is invited.
Throughout the last 60 years the Philharmonic club has encouraged area musicians through their awards program that enables young musicians to attend summer camps.
When they return from their camp experiences, the students have the opportunity to perform in public at the annual tea party.
This year’s performers include: Caleb Downey, piano; Lauren Mist, piano; Keley Fredell, piano; Parker Vrieze, bass guitar; Mitchell Rogers, bass clarinet; Desirae Vrieze, voice; Owen Rogers, trombone; Mackenzie Vrieze, voice; Tessa Felsk, violin; Lydia Hammond, violin; and Rebecca Jacobson, clarinet.
“We have some really fine talent performing,‘ said Dianne Case, awards chairman. “We have a variety of instruments and voice.‘
For information, call Dianne Case at (231) 878-9744.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.