LAKE CITY — The lake-level control structure in Lake City is set to be evaluated amid flooding and environmental concerns.
Lake City, Lake Township, and Missaukee County all approved a $30,000 hydraulic study to be conducted on the structure along Lake Missaukee. The three boards agreed to each pay $10,000 to cover the study’s cost.
Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said the study is in response to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s interest in watersheds and their impact. Through the study, Ardis said they are looking at the structure’s impact on Lake Missaukee, how to manage it and possible alternatives to controlling the lake level if necessary.
“We’re trying to be proactive and we’re trying to protect our community by any 100 year flood that might come along,” he said.
The Missaukee County Road Commission is in charge of the structure, which is located across from Wesco. Manager Brad Siddall said it is a two by two gate that he can adjust up and down to control the water level.
Siddall said he measures the lake’s level using a special measuring tool. If the lake is over 1,238.5 feet above sea level, Siddall said he lowers the gate to let water out.
He said the water travels under M-66 and the Wesco parking lot into a marshy area. He also said it flows under Coaster Street to Mosquito Creek and eventually makes its way under East Jennings Road.
Ardis said they believe the structure wouldn’t be able to handle a large flood. Based on a tentative study done by FEMA, he said there are about 76 buildings in the floodplain that could be impacted by a flood.
He also said the structure is impacting the lake negatively because it’s pulling a lot of sand out and dropping it elsewhere.
“That impacts the beach and that impacts the wildlife around the beach,” he said. “It’s our responsibility to take care of that.
“The lake is our biggest economic driver, and if we don’t take care of it, it’s going to kill our lake.”
Ardis said the study will result in a recommendation on what needs to be corrected, how those corrections are to be made, and how to pay for them.
