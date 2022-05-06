CADILLAC — Nearly half of children living in area counties are growing up amid significant financial hardship, without adequate access to even the most basic amenities, according to a recent poverty study.
The study was funded by the Consumers Energy Foundation and conducted through a partnership with the Michigan Association of United Ways and United For ALICE, which is an acronym that stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.”
According to the 2022 ALICE report, for decades, policymakers and community stakeholders have relied on the outdated Federal Poverty Level to understand the extent of financial hardship in their communities.
According to federal standards, 17% of children in Michigan lived in poverty in 2019. Yet United For ALICE data shows that another 27% were also growing up in hardship, in households that earned above the federal poverty level but not enough to afford the basics in the communities where they lived.
The expanded ALICE definition of poverty includes households that don’t earn enough to afford the essentials of the modern age, including housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, and a smartphone plan, plus taxes.
The ALICE report shows that in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, which researchers combined with contiguous counties in groupings of around 100,000 people each (groupings developed by the U.S. Census Bureau), the percentage of kids living in poverty was between 46-48%, including 46% in the Wexford-Missaukee region; 47% in the region that contains Osceola County; and 48% in the region that contains Lake County.
One strong indicator of poverty in the region is lack of home internet access, which correlates with households below the ALICE threshold in 69-78% of instances.
In three area counties, households that fall under the ALICE threshold also are more likely to be those containing at least one person with a disability — 58% in Wexford, Missaukee region; and 71% in Osceola region. Poverty rates were even greater for households containing members with cognitive disabilities — 62% in Wexford, Missaukee region; and 80% in Osceola region.
The most common disability, impacting 75,159 children age 5 and older throughout the state, was a cognitive difficulty due to a physical, mental, or emotional issue — having trouble remembering, concentrating or making decisions.
Another factor that correlates with poverty in the region is household living arrangements. In the Wexford, Missaukee region, 70% of households containing a grandparent living with a grandchild were under the ALICE threshold, and 64-70% of households headed by a single female were under the ALICE threshold in all local counties. Households headed by married partners were the least likely to be under the ALICE threshold — 40% in all local counties.
Those with private health insurance were not as likely to be under the ALICE threshold (25-27% of households), as those with public insurance (74-82% of households).
The report states that children below the ALICE threshold were less likely to have had preventive health care: In the fall of 2021, nearly twice as many (42%) of Michigan households below the ALICE threshold with children had to miss, delay, or skip their child’s preventive check-up in the last 12 months, compared to 22% of those above the ALICE threshold. Forgoing or postponing care caused some children to go without routine vaccinations, screenings, and ongoing care for chronic health conditions.
Among those who rent their homes this region, 66-74% were under the ALICE threshold, compared to 38-43% of those who own their homes.
Because households below the ALICE threshold with children continue to suffer from loss of employment income and are unable to save, they remain far less confident in their ability to make their next rent or mortgage payment on time, the report states. In Michigan, more than one-third (37%) of families below the ALICE threshold with children were slightly confident, not at all confident, or had deferred their housing payment compared to 7% of those above the ALICE threshold.
Households with two adult workers were less likely to be impoverished — between 31-34% of the time, while those with only one worker were much more likely to be impoverished — between 63-89% of the time.
According to the report, while parents and guardians work in every industry and sector in Michigan, children below the ALICE threshold are concentrated in families where adults work in occupations with low median hourly wages.
For example, in 2019, 72% of children living in a household with an adult working as a cashier, earning a median wage of $10.97 per hour, were below the threshold. Similarly, 75% of children with adults working as a janitor/building cleaner (median wage of $12.30 per hour), were below the threshold.
Even children with an adult working in a higher-wage job, such as a construction laborer (median wage of $18.53 per hour) were below the ALICE threshold (62%), as the income needed to afford household expenses varies by household size, composition, and location.
Throughout the pandemic, families below the ALICE threshold with children consistently struggled to afford food. The study indicates that as recently as the fall of 2021, 41% of Michigan families below the ALICE threshold with children reported that sometimes or often “children were not eating enough because we just couldn’t afford enough food.”
Public assistance filled in only part of the gap. In the fall of 2021, slightly more than half (55%) of students below the ALICE Threshold picked up or ate a free meal at school, received an EBT card to help buy groceries, or had free meals delivered, leaving a remaining 45% that did not.
The report states that while most children in poverty are eligible, ALICE children live in households that often earn too much to qualify for assistance. The income eligibility threshold in Michigan for one of the SNAP program is 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.
In Michigan, the program was utilized by 64% of children in poverty (234,061) and a mere 26% of children in ALICE households (152,661) in 2019. This left a gap of 559,397 children whose families were struggling to make ends meet but not participating in SNAP.
In area counties, between 37-41% of households that didn’t participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program were below the ALICE poverty threshold.
