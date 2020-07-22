Study: Missaukee residents get more value for their tax dollars than vast majority of people in state

LAKE CITY — There aren't very many places in Michigan where local tax dollars go further than in Missaukee County, a recent study concluded.
The financial technology company SmartAsset found that Missaukee County ranks seventh best out of all the counties in the state for value of property tax dollars.
According to a press release issued last week, SmartAsset measures the effective property tax paid in each county to determine the relative property tax burden. From there, they analyze the quality of public schools within the county and measure how much value properties in the county have gained throughout a five year period. Taken together, these factors determine where residents are seeing the most value for their property taxes.
First, they used the number of households, median home value and average property tax rate to calculate a per capita property tax collected for each county.
Tax rates in Michigan apply to a property’s taxable value, according to the press release. The state government levies a statewide tax of six mills and additional rates are set by local government tax authorities such as city governments and school districts.
Missaukee County was found to have the lowest property tax rate of any county in this area — 1.12%, while Wexford's tax rate was 1.39%, Osceola's was 1.34%, and Lake's was 1.39%.
The study found that the median home value in Missaukee County was $107,100, with annual property taxes on that home amounting to $1,218. In Wexford County, the median value was $96,500, with $1,385 paid in taxes; in Osceola County, the median value was $91,400, with $1,229 paid in taxes; and in Lake County, the median home value was $80,800, with $1,124 paid in taxes.
Missaukee's home value growth was the highest among area counties, at 12.07%. Wexford's home value growth was 0.1%; Osceola's was 3.31%; and Lake's was 5.9%.
According to the press release, places where property values rose by the greatest amount indicated where consumers were motivated to buy homes, and a positive return on investment for homeowners in the community. The county in Michigan with the greatest home value growth, at 34.19%, was Oakland County. The statewide average home value growth was 20.13%.
As a way to measure the quality of schools, SmartAsset analyzed the math and reading/language arts proficiencies for every school district in the country. They created an average score for each district by looking at the scores for every school in that district, weighting it to account for the number of students in each school. Within each state, they assigned every county a score between 1 and 10 (with 10 being the best) based on the average scores of the districts in each county.
Among area counties, Wexford was ranked best for quality of schools, at 7, which put it among the top 10 counties in the state for school quality. Missaukee wasn't far behind at 5. School quality in Osceola and Lake, however, was ranked a 1, which is the worse score a county can receive, placing them both among the 10 lowest-scoring counties in the state in that category.
The study also reported that Michigan has some of the highest property tax rates in the country. The Great Lake State’s average effective property tax rate is 1.64%, well above the national average of 1.08%, however, homeowners in Michigan are protected by the state constitution from significant swings in their property taxes.
The taxable value of property in Michigan can increase by no more than 5% from one year to the next. This means that even when home values are surging upwards, taxes will remain relatively steady.
