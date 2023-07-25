CADILLAC — The majority of homes in Cadillac are very affordable, even for low-income families. The problem is that there aren’t many for sale.
That’s one of the major findings of a study conducted by Bowen National Research and released earlier this year by Housing North.
The study provides a detailed look at the city’s housing stock, demographic trends, predictions for future demand, and comparisons to Wexford County, the region and the state as a whole. It also summarized the ratio of owner- versus renter-occupied homes and provided recommendations on how to address housing shortages in coming years.
While the population of the city is expected to remain about the same through 2027, the study’s authors write that it is critical to point out that household changes, as opposed to population, are more pertinent in assessing housing needs and opportunities.
“Cadillac experienced significant positive household growth between 2010 and 2020 and is expected to experience additional household growth between 2022 and 2027,” the study concludes.
Between 2010 and 2020, the total number of households within Cadillac increased by 167 (3.9%). Cadillac experienced household growth of 0.5% between 2020 and 2022 and moderate household growth (0.2%) is again projected for Cadillac between 2022 and 2027.
The increase in homes in Cadillac is expected to be driven in part by increases in the median income and shifts in age demographics, with the largest household growth (10.2%) occurring among those aged 75 and over.
Over half the homes in Cadillac have an estimated value of less than $100,000, followed by homes valued between $100,000 and $199,999 (29.7%). In total, over four-fifths (83.7%) of homes in the area are valued at less than $200,000. Homes valued between $200,000 and $299,999 comprise 8.1% of homes within the area, while homes valued at $300,000 and higher comprise the remaining 8.2% of Cadillac owner-occupied homes.
The estimated median home value in Cadillac of $94,738 is 32.2% lower than the median home value for the county ($139,658) and 54.8% lower than that reported for the region ($209,788).
What this means is the distribution of homes in Cadillac is heavily concentrated among the lower value cohorts, which indicates that there is a high likelihood that future available for-sale homes will be affordable to many low-income households and first-time homebuyers, should owners place them on the market.
While that’s good news for many working-class families, it is tempered to a significant degree by the fact that there aren’t a lot of homes on the market at any given time.
According to the study, healthy and well-balanced markets typically have an available supply that should take about four to six months to absorb (if no other units are added to the market). The Cadillac area has slightly more than two months of inventory, which is considered low and indicates “limited available supply.”
The study identified 21 homes for sale on a single day in February. The 21 homes available for sale represented 0.7% of the 2,833 owner-occupied units in the area. In healthy, well-balanced markets, approximately 2% to 3% of the for-sale housing stock should be available for purchase to allow for inner-market mobility and to enable the market to attract households.
While a vast majority of available homes in the market are likely affordable to low-income households and first-time homebuyers, the study states that a lack of product priced above $200,000 may result in higher income households seeking housing options outside the area.
The majority of the local supply is owner-occupied housing units but the study notes that there is a substantial share of renter-occupied housing units in the city, as well.
In total, there were an estimated 4,965 housing units within Cadillac in 2022. Based on estimates and 2020 Census data, of the 4,461 total occupied housing units in Cadillac, 63.5% are owner occupied, while the remaining 36.5% are renter occupied. This is a larger share of renter households as compared to Wexford County (23.3%), the northern Michigan region (20.4%), and state of Michigan (28.6%).
In Cadillac, a total of 12 apartment properties were surveyed, comprising a total of 717 units. Among these, three are market-rate properties, one is a tax credit property, four are government-subsidized properties, and four contain some combination of units operating under mixed project types.
Overall, the multifamily apartments surveyed are operating at an occupancy rate of 100%. This is a very high occupancy rate and indicative of a strong market for apartments. Typically, healthy, well-balanced markets have rental housing vacancy rates generally between 4% and 6%.
“As such, it appears the Cadillac market has a shortage of multifamily apartments within all program types, which may represent a potential future development opportunity in the area,” the study concludes.
While nearly one-third of the rental inventory in the area consists of multifamily apartments, a vast majority of the overall rental housing stock in Cadillac is comprised of non-conventional rentals. Non-conventional rentals are considered rental units typically consisting of single-family homes, duplexes, units over store fronts, mobile homes, etc. and account for 66.8% of the total rental units in Cadillac.
“As such, this housing segment warrants additional analysis,” the study concludes.
The average gross rent in Cadillac ($690) is 3.2% lower than the county average gross rent ($713) and 22.3% lower than the regional average ($888).
Seasonal/recreational housing is not as prevalent as it is in other markets in the region, but likely has a minor influence on the overall housing market.
Overall, there are an estimated 608 renter households (43%) and 366 owner households (12%) that are cost burdened in Cadillac, of which 291 renter households (20.6%) and 175 owner households (5.7%) are severely cost burdened. As such, the study’s authors say that affordable housing alternatives should continue to be part of future housing solutions.
Based on their analysis of the Cadillac market, the study’s authors offered a list of recommendations to address the area’s housing challenges. They include the following:
• Support efforts to encourage residential development of both rental and for-sale housing product.
• Support efforts to encourage the preservation of the older rental and for-sale housing stock, which is prevalent in the market.
• Emphasize and support projects that consider a variety of affordability levels and target segments (e.g., seniors, individuals, young families, professionals, etc.).
• Identify and reach out to advocates, foundations, developers and investors that could be potential residential development partners.
• Reach out to and work with housing organizations and professionals that can bring expertise and increase the community’s capacity to address housing issues.
• Consider identifying possible sites for residential development and determine if the sites’ appeal could be enhanced with land preparation, pre-development assistance or infrastructure help.
