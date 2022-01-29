CADILLAC — Sometimes in business, timing is everything.
When financial institutions froze most of their lending activities in 2020 with the arrival of the coronavirus, Ted and Ashley Clark were in the midst of expanding their business on Mitchell Street in downtown Cadillac.
The Clarks have owned and operated Charming North, a home decor, furnishings and clothing store, since 2019. Ashley said they had been talks with the owners of RJ Grants, a men’s clothing and accessory store next door, and were interested in buying the establishment.
The former owners were ready to retire, and Ashley said they wanted to buy the business not only to expand their own footprint, but also to keep the RJ Grants brand alive in Cadillac.
“Losing the men’s shop would have been tough for Cadillac,” Ashley said. “We definitely saw the need (for that business) there.”
The pandemic halted their expansion plans temporarily but when lending began to loosen up again months later, Ashley said they restarted the process of acquiring the business and the building.
At the beginning of this year, they finalized that process and closed down for a couple of weeks for renovations. When they opened back up again, Charming North was connected to RJ Grants, and the Clarks now are running both businesses.
“A lot of people have come in to see it,” Ashley said. “They’re really excited we’re still going to have a men’s store in Cadillac.”
In addition to running both businesses, the Clarks also are in the process of opening an event space in another room in the building. They hope to have this done by March.
“We knew we always wanted a brick and mortar location,” said Ted. “It was just a matter of timing.”
According to a study conducted by the consumer financial information website SmartAsset, there were quite a few business growth stories similar to the Clark’s during 2021.
“Our study aims to identify the places across the U.S. that are receiving the most incoming investments in sectors such as business, real estate, government and the local economy as a whole,” reads a study methodology description on the SmartAsset website.
“To do this we considered three factors: business establishment growth, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and new building permits ... We scored every county in our study on these three factors. We then combined those scores to create a final ranking of counties.”
The website ranked Wexford County among the top 10 counties in the state for business growth. According to their calculations — which were derived from data collected by the US Census Bureau, American Community Survey, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Census Bureau Building Permits Survey, and USAspending.gov — Wexford County had a 4.3% growth in business last year, placing it 10th on the list overall. The county also ranked 19th in the state for incoming investment in the area.
“That doesn’t surprise me,” said Caitlyn Berard, president of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce. “Engagement and business interest has definitely been higher in the last 18 months than when I started at the chamber.”
Berard speculated that part of that increase has to do with the government relaxing COVID-related mandates, which in turn gave financial institutions more confidence to lend to businesses once again.
She said another factor is the strong partnerships formed in recent years between state and local government entities and private businesses in the area.
Support of the local governing body can go a long way toward helping a private business owner get a project off the ground, from obtaining state grants and other funding, to getting the relevant licenses and permits approved.
An example of such a partnership includes the Cadillac Lofts development at the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets, which was funded by a private organization — Michigan Community Capital — with the assistance of grant dollars and tax incentives provided by the state and expedited thanks in large part to the involvement of the city of Cadillac, which also funded a portion of the project’s infrastructure.
Berard said another example of this type of partnership was a $25,000 “Match on Main” business improvement grant recently awarded to Owl Eye Coffee, in Cadillac. Several businesses were made aware of the MEDC program by the city, which also assisted them in applying for the grant.
While they weren’t selected for the grant, Ted and Ashley Clark said they were made aware of the opportunity by the city, and hope to apply for round two of the program, which recently was announced.
Such support for local businesses isn’t a given, and in Berard’s experience, in small towns, it’s more the exception than the rule.
“Unfortunately, in the planning world, developers often are seen as the bad guy,” said Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace. “The perception is that they’re here to make a bunch of money then leave, not worrying about the city’s goals.”
Wallace said he’s heard horror stories from developers that have to fight municipal officials tooth and nail to get their projects off the ground. Wallace said they’ve tried to be much more business-friendly in Cadillac.
“We use virtually any avenue we can to make things happen,” said Wallace, who recalls that the public/private partnerships that made projects like the Cadillac Lofts possible began to become more commonplace in the area a couple of years ago, with the first being the historic Cobbs-Mitchell building renovated by downstate developer Robb Munger. From there, a number of projects have utilized similar funding mechanisms and brownfield tax incentives.
Earlier this year, the Cadillac City Council approved another plan of this nature for the former Speeds Automotive building, which will be redeveloped into a commercial space and residential apartments. Wallace said the city also has been in discussions about two other locations in town that could eventually be redeveloped under the same type of plan — the former Northwood Hotel at the corner of Harris and Mitchell, and the former Long’s Antique and Collectibles building at the intersection of Pine and Mitchell.
Wallace said he believes these types of collaborative efforts will become a standard development model between municipalities and private business owners.
“I would hope that people take notice that those that work with developers are doing better than those that don’t,” Wallace said.
It is worth noting that the same study that ranked Wexford County in 10th place for business growth also ranked seven other counties in Northern Michigan in the top 10, with only two downstate counties on the list.
Berard said part of the reason why Northern Michigan counties had business growth last year could be the MEDC’s new chief executive officer Quentin L. Messer Jr., who she said has focused on bolstering economic opportunities in this part of the state.
Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, said he believes another factor contributing to this growth are the legislative actions they’ve taken to make it easier for businesses dealing with state agencies such as the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
Removing some of the more onerous regulations has sped up the process of development, especially in Northern Michigan, VanderWall said.
“We’ve given our local businesses the opportunity to expand,” VanderWall said. “It’s pretty exciting to see that in a lot our communities.”
VanderWall added, however, that not having adequate housing in the region has hamstrung some of that growth. Mixed use developments such as the Cadillac Lofts and Uptown Lofts might be a good way to address this issue in the future, VanderWall added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.