A few weeks ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stood in front of a filled Wexford County Civic Arena and spoke of the state and region’s growth.
That message of continued growth in 2023 for the state and Cadillac area was one that Whitmer focused on during her annual visit to Cadillac for the Governor’s Breakfast, but recently a study released by online consumer-focused financial website SmartAsset appears to confirm what Whitmer was touting. Wexford County was cited as one of the counties in Michigan with the most incoming investment.
The study measures investment in counties across three metrics: business establishment growth, gross domestic product growth and new building permits, according to its methodology.
It also looked at the change in the number of businesses established in each location over three years to show whether or not people were starting new business ventures in the county. The second factor looked at was GDP growth and the website used inflation-adjusted real growth in the local economy, according to its methodology.
The study also looked at investment and development in the local residential real estate market. To measure this real estate growth, the number of new building permits per 1,000 homes was calculated.
Finally, the study scored every county on these three factors and combined those scores to create a final ranking of counties.
When it came to business growth, the study showed Wexford County ranked fifth in the state with 2.8%. It also showed for incoming investment that Wexford County again was in the top 10 in the state at seventh. That was based on a 30.21 incoming investment index number.
Wexford County Administrator and Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said he was not familiar with the study but a few things he does know make the findings not that surprising.
He said the real estate market in Wexford County has been great the last couple of years. He also said there has been a substantial increase in permits for new homes over the past few years.
“We like other counties around us do not have enough housing. Wexford County is a beautiful place to live and work. Most of our manufacturers are still looking for help. People want to live and work here,” he said. “So this report does not surprise me.”
Porterfield said he is hopeful this trend will continue even with inflation and interest rates being where they are. So far, things have not slowed terribly. He also said, while possibly biased, he believes Wexford County is a true four-season paradise that has been hidden for many years.
Now people are seeing this and coming from all over the country to be here. Both to retire and to raise their families, Porterfield said.
Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce President Caitlyn Stark said while she was not familiar with the recently released study, she said she received a similar type of study a few years ago. Whether it was then or now, Stark said she could believe that it showed increased investment in the county.
She also said whether it is the utilization of the Match on Main grants from the state or the investments being made in Cadillac West it isn’t overly surprising that the study is showing increased investment within Wexford County.
The focus of Match on Main is to support businesses as they seek to launch and grow on main street, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s website. Two Downtown Cadillac businesses, Owl Eye Coffee Roasters and Simply Delightful, previously received a $25,000 grant during the first and second rounds. In December, Downtown Cadillac business Charming North was notified it would receive $25,000 as part of the Match on Main program.
“I think we are at an exciting point where we’re coming on the other end of that dip from COVID in the sense of people being more engaged, more excited and out more,” she said. “We are noticing it in our own (chamber) events that participating is increasing, which helps to keep businesses alive and evolving.”
She also said the state’s willingness to make investments through programs like Match on Main gives a sense of confidence and pride to the business owners. The downtown district of Cadillac has been fortunate to have received some of that funding during each phase and Stark said that goes to show competency and viability, which is exciting.
Cadillac is lucky because not all downtown districts have the year-round strength this area does, Stark said. While downtowns have been struggling for several years, Stark said Cadillac’s has been increasing. She also said regardless of what the future holds in terms of a downturn in the economy, Cadillac can weather that storm.
“I think what our community has in strengths that other communities maybe struggle with is the camaraderie between our downtown businesses. I have worked in a lot of small communities and not all small communities have that,” she said. “So as challenges or issues come up, they’re talking to each other. I think that is the greatest asset any downtown can have.”
That camaraderie helps with focusing on trends, including what shoppers are willing to spend, which helps a business make purchases for the future and plan for upcoming seasons. All of that puts Cadillac in a position where it can be stable and where maybe other downtown districts might struggle.
She also said having a municipality like the City of Cadillac that believes in community development also plays a role in this increased investment and opportunity. The perfect example is the Match on Main grant opportunities because Stark said not all downtown districts have cities that are applying for these grants.
Even though the city doesn’t have a ton of staff to devote to these endeavors, Stark said they find value in doing it, which brings value to existing and potential businesses.
While investment is key, Stark said addressing the housing issue is going to be vital moving forward. That will be true not only in Wexford County but in the state. That very topic was the focus of a recent Michigan Chamber of Commerce conference that Stark attended.
Panelists at the conference included Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate, Michigan Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt and Michigan House Republican Leader Matt Hall. Whether it was talking about the resident community or the business community, there is a drastic need for housing. By the end of the conference, all four of the panelist said housing was going to be a priority.
Locally, Stark said it is not uncommon for multiple families to live in the same home because they can’t find housing. She also said those developers who own storage units have been saying they see an increase of people storing things like everyday furniture and personal items because multiple households are merging.
“To hear that panel say they were going to make housing a priority was a relief because those are the four people who need to know that it needs to be a priority,” Stark said.
