CADILLAC — Oasis Family Resource Center is hosting a Stuff the Blue Goose event to fill their on-site pantry. On Thursday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a “blue goose,” or Michigan State Police cruiser, will be parked outside the Cadillac Walmart, ready to be stuffed with donated items.
Oasis and the MSP Cadillac Post partner twice a year to gather items, once in October for Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, and again in April for Sexual Assault Awareness month. All items being donated will be sent over to the Oasis center and distributed to survivors of sexual assault.
Although non-perishable food items are welcomed, Community Impact Director Cyndy Vogt said their team is also asking for comfort and hygiene items. She said socks are one of the most requested items in the shelter. Some other helpful donations include toiletries, hand sanitizer, face coverings, candy and coloring books for the children of survivors.
“We know right now, there are a number of children in the shelter with their moms,” Vogt said. “And so this gives those extra things, sidewalk chalk, children’s Tylenol, just really a lot of those kinds of things to help us supplement our funding.”
Entertainment items are often the least thought of in terms of donations, but they can be just as necessary as food and proper hygiene. Another favored item for the kids is sidewalk chalk, as it gives the Oasis staff a chance to interact with them and their mothers. Vogt said those activities may not seem like much to most families, but to children who come into the shelter with next to nothing, they mean the world.
MSP Trooper Andrea Tillman has been coordinating Stuff the Blue Goose events since 2017 and said there’s always been a good turn out.
“Typically, when we’re out there, we have at least two or three cars full of supplies, which is great, but you know, there’s always room for improvement,” she said. “They can always use more, and so when people think about giving back, that’s a good place to look at.”
The Oasis center offers a multitude of resources to the community. Those who have been affected by domestic abuse and sexual assault may not be forthcoming about their need for help. Having a safe place to go and seek help, support and much needed items is crucial.
Throughout her years of participation, Tillman said she’s seen first hand the impact of both the shelter and pantry. It’s also become a great way to spread the word about what the center can provide.
“Whenever we’re standing in front of Walmart, we always get approached by someone who comes up, and thanks us for doing this to support the Oasis shelter,” she said. “And it’s not uncommon for someone to say that they seek resources from the shelter before, and there’s people that were in a really bad place at the time, and now they’re in a better place because of the shelter.”
In that way, Tillman said the impact is full circle. Community members who once benefited from the shelter are now in a position to give. As a police offer, she also feels it’s important to stay connected with the community and promote causes that can assist them in their times of need.
When Tillman is out on the job, she and her colleagues encounter people in a variety of circumstances, and having knowledge of those available resources can also help her to point them in the right direction.
“Sometimes, you get put in a situation, and you see someone who’s in need of something,” she said. “And unless you’ve really been in that situation before, unless you’re familiar with the community, you don’t really know.”
Raising awareness of Oasis resources through donation events like Stuff the Blue Goose is important, Vogt said, because domestic abuse and sexual assault are community issues. It’s an opportunity for people to become educated on what Oasis is and what they do, as well as doing their part to support survivors in their own community.
For those who can’t make the Stuff the Blue Goose event, donations are being accepted through the month of April at the Oasis Family Resource Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.