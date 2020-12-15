Manure is waste from livestock that can be mixed with bedding material such as sand, wood shavings, or sawdust. It is either considered fresh or to have varying stages of decomposition. Decomposing manure is not considered compost. Compost is any mix of organic materials broken down by microorganisms until nutrient content is stable and harmful pathogens, insect larvae, and weed seeds are destroyed. The result is a dark humus-like product.
Benefits of Composting
Composting manure and other organic matter reduce organic waste volumes by 50% to 60% and is easier and more cost-efficient to transport when compared to raw manure. Additionally, finished compost does not produce an unpleasant smell and has killed harmful pathogens, insect larvae, and weed seeds due to the high temperatures that occur during active composting. The final product is stable and can be applied when convenient for the farmer.
Fresh Manure Risks
Applying fresh or decomposing manure directly on a market garden risks the transmission of harmful pathogens, such as E. Coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter bacteria, and Giardia protozoa to produce. If manure is directly applied, till the manure into the soil to kill the pathogens. Wait 120 days to harvest the produce. This allows time for soil microorganisms to kill the harmful pathogens, reducing the risk of foodborne illness.
How to Compost
Composting manure and other organic material are a safer way to utilize the nutrients for a market garden. The four key components to creating successful compost are carbon to nitrogen ratio (C:N), temperature, moisture, and aeration.
C:N should be maintained at about 30:1 for successful composting. Microorganisms use carbon for energy and nitrogen for protein. High amounts of carbon slow the composting process, whereas, high amounts of nitrogen increase the compost’s internal temperature, killing the desired microbes. If the compost is high in nitrogen, add woody material to the pile. Sand bedding does not impact the ratio, but sawdust or woodchips will raise carbon to about 500:1.
Heat is generated by microorganisms and concentrated in the center of the compost pile. Microorganisms are most active in a compost pile between 100°F and 150°F. If the temperature drops below 100°F, then the compost pile will not reheat on its own; additional oxygen, water, or food sources would need to be added. When temperatures are above 150°F, the composting rate drops as microorganisms begin to die. A temperature of 130°F for three days is required to kill harmful pathogens, insect larvae, and weed seeds. Compost should be turned when its temperature is less than 110°F or greater than 150°F.
Compost should be made up of 40% to 60% water. To determine moisture content, squeeze compost in hand and if water drips out, then it is too wet. If the compost feels like a wrung-out wet rag, the moisture is just right.
Aeration or turning the pile adds oxygen to the compost. This enhances microbial activity, which breaks up clumps and promotes uniformity. Aerobic microorganisms use oxygen to breakdown the carbon source, which produces carbon dioxide and water. Turning the pile also prevents temperatures from rising above 160°F. In order to enhance aeration, bulking material could be added if they do not negatively impact the C:N. Nonbiodegradable bulking material could be utilized, which would not impact the C:N.
Finished Product
There is not a specific moment when compost is considered finished. Instead, the compost should be assessed for certain traits. This includes but is not limited to consistent temperature throughout the pile, the compost pile does not heat up when the pile is turned, the original material is unrecognizable and replaced with a dark or black, earthy smelling humus-like material.
Location
Compost should be located away from produce, water distribution systems, and other potential contamination sources. A location should be determined based on the soil’s depth to the water table, permeability, and texture. Avoid floodplains, proximity to surface water, and slopes greater than 6%. An ideal location would be well-drained with leachate draining into a containment pond, slopes between 2% and 4%, and a concrete or packed soil or gravel pad. If an area is prone to high precipitation or winds, a concrete pad with three wooden or concrete walls, and a roof or tarp should be considered.
Additional Information
Additional requirements are required for the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program. For information on how to create compost that is certifiably organic visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media/Compost_FINAL.pdf.
State regulations may be applicable if compost will be sold or if manure is processed from more than one farm or several properties under one management.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) does offer federal funding for Composting Facility code 317. For additional information regarding NRCS funding visit https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/national/programs/financial/eqip/ or contact the USDA-NRCS Cadillac Service Center at 231-775-7681 x3.
Lynnette is the CTAI Soil Conservationist Technician for Missaukee Conservation District and based in Wexford County. You can contact her at 231.775.7681 x3 or lynnette.ramsey@macd.org.
