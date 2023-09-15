Church unity will be one of the topics discussed by guest speaker Mardi Suhs on Tuesday, September 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Cadillac.
Suhs recently completed a Master's degree in John Paul II Studies at the University of St. Thomas, Houston, Texas.
UMC Pastor Karen Sorken invited Suhs to speak. There will be coffee and cookies afterwards.
"One of the things I will discuss is how we can find peace and live without fear in times of turmoil," Suhs said.
"Mardi will share with us the prophetic warnings of Pope John Paul II, his call to Christian unity, and the hope one can find with a deep faith in God," Sorken said.
