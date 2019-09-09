Suicide Awareness Walk scheduled for Sept. 14

CADILLAC — The annual Suicide Awareness Walk may be bigger this year than ever before but its purpose will remain the same — to raise awareness and increase public understanding of suicide and mental disorders.
While the event typically has included a ceremony where community members are invited to walk to the bridge along the Keith McKellop Walkway to honor and remember loved ones who died by suicide, the event also will include a new craft show, live music, food trucks and most of all, hope. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion in Cadillac City Park.
Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Community Coordinator Aaron Fader said being able to speak openly and regularly about feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts can help reduce these deaths.
“Suicidal ideation is not a choice and can come unexpectedly, like a sneeze or cough. Ideation can lead to a plan which, if the means of carrying out this plan are readily accessible, could lead to a crisis,‘ he said. “All of these stages should not be taken lightly, and guidance is readily available. If someone approaches you for guidance, be sure to listen and give them reassurance while helping them find appropriate professional help.‘
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the suicide rate in the United States has increased by 25.4% from 1999 to 2016. There were more than 44,965 deaths by suicide in 2016 and more than 47,173 in 2017. Nearly 51% of the suicide deaths were completed by firearm. In 2018, Michigan also was rated 35th highest in the nation for reported deaths by suicide.
The Wexford Missaukee Suicide Awareness Coalition focuses on spreading awareness of services and educating people in recognizing when someone may be in crisis. Many members host safeTALK workshops which focus on how to prevent suicide by recognizing signs, engaging someone, and connecting them to an intervention resource for further support.
The annual awareness walk in Cadillac also coincides with National Suicide Prevention Week which this year is Sept. 8-14. National Suicide Prevention Week is an annual week-long campaign in the United States to inform and engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide.
If you or someone you know are currently in danger of harming themselves, call 911. Likewise, if you or someone you know is suicidal call (800) 273-8255 to reach a crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.