CADILLAC — On Labor Day at the Mitchell State Park in Cadillac, visiting campers filled most of the available sites, leisurely enjoying their campfires, riding bikes around the park, and tossing fishing lines into the canal.
Looking at the scene in isolation, one might never guess we're in the midst of a global pandemic.
Several months after COVID-19 reached Michigan, people are going on trips, spending money at businesses and doing many of the things they would be doing during any typical summer.
Brandy and Dennis Butcher were in Cadillac with their children, Gracie, Taylor and Conner on Monday.
The family hails from the Harrison area and decided to plan a trip to Cadillac after they recently bought a new camper. Brandy said she knew about the area because her sister lives on Lake Mitchell. They also plan to do some camping in Ludington in a couple of weeks.
While they didn't do much camping before they bought their new camper, Dennis said they likely wouldn't have acted any differently this year even if COVID-19 wasn't around.
Holland couple Mike and Shannon Slater camp in the Cadillac area every September. They had to cancel several vacations they had planned in the spring due to everything being closed down but since that time, they've been able to go on a number of trips.
Shannon said other than the spring cancellations, they have not altered their plans or activities based on COVID-19.
Tony Fonseca visited Cadillac recently to see his brother play in a golf tournament at a local resort.
Like the Butchers and Slaters, Fonseca said COVID-19 did not factor into his summer planning at all.
"It didn't affect us that way," said Fonseca, who is from the Lansing area.
While AAA early this year predicted a nearly 15% drop in travel by Americans from July through September due to concerns about COVID-19, some area businesses that rely on tourism say this summer has been one of their best in recent memory.
With the unofficial end of summer in the rearview mirror and the Cadillac Woods Campground in its last few weeks of operation for the season, campground co-owner Shane Suiter said 2020 has been quite a year.
Just four months ago, Suiter and his wife, and fellow co-owner Cindy, were "teetering on the edge" of losing everything. The investment in the business, their retirement — everything. So to go from that to outpacing pre-COVID-19 expectations for the season with a few weeks left is as unbelievable as it is welcomed.
"We went from fearful of closing to reaching our goals for the season," he said.
Although the season started slow, Suiter said things picked up around Memorial Day. They were full capacity and were again the next week. The following two weeks were slower but from the weekend of June 27 through Aug. 23, the campsite was booked full.
The goal for the second season was to gross $84,000 which would have doubled what they made the first season last year. Still, with a few weeks left, Suiter said they are on track to gross roughly $100,000.
He said with the boost, not only were they able to pay off debt from the previous season and their taxes for the campground, they were able to do some renovations to the facility including the playground. He also said before the end of the season, he will be painting the outside of the main office and store.
"We went from biting our fingernails to dancing in the streets," he said.
While things were tense in the spring, Suiter said the thing he and his wife learned was they were in the right business for a pandemic. That said, even if it meant losing some of the extra profit, he would have much rather not had to go through the pandemic and had a "normal" year.
"It has helped us but hurt others," he said. "I don't wish that on anyone."
Camping, however, wasn't the only outdoor activity that benefited this summer.
"We've been having a very good summer," said Steve Knaisel, owner of Pilgrim Village Resort and Fishing Shop, in Cadillac. "People are escaping ... they just want to get away from everything going on in the world right now."
Knaisel said the summer has been so good that they've made up for the revenue losses they experienced when businesses had to shut down in the spring for three months.
"We're exceeding numbers from last year," Knaisel said. "People are starved to get out and do things."
Not only have they seen more customers in their fishing shop and occupants at the motel than during a typical year, Knaisel said the season also seems to be running longer.
Usually by the time schools start up, Knaisel said they see a precipitous drop in families visiting the area.
"We've been seeing families this year right up through (Labor Day) weekend," Knaisel said. "Boating, fishing — all these things have been increasing. There's a lot of things you can't do right now (in other places). People are making the best of it."
Sylvia VanLeeuwen, owner of the Lake City Taphouse, said with the exception of the week of the Fourth of July, their business has been busier this summer than during previous years.
VanLeeuwen said the cancellation of this year's Greatest Fourth in the North festival probably contributed to their lower numbers during that holiday week but overall for July, they came out on par with last year thanks to higher customer numbers the rest of the month.
While their capacity limits inside the establishment are capped at 50%, VanLeeuwen said they opened up an outside patio area, which has allowed them to serve as many customers as they ever have.
VanLeeuwen said they've actually made more money this summer than during other years because of the savings they've seen from closing earlier in the night and no longer booking live acts.
She said they'll likely keep the shortened hours but they may bring back live bands next year, although it will be on more of a quarterly basis rather than every weekend.
Another ramification of the COVID-19 pandemic they've had to deal with is attracting people who are willing to work.
VanLeeuwen said they've increased staff pay by 15-20% to entice people to work rather than stay home and collect unemployment. She said another reason they increased pay rates was to be competitive with other businesses that are doing the same thing.
One of the behaviors she's noticed among customers that is different this summer is more of a focus on their part to get a lot of things done in one place rather than going to several.
For instance, a customer at the Taphouse can buy a meal, buy a couple of drinks and play some rounds of pool. VanLeeuwen credits their success this summer in part to being a one-stop-shop for many products.
Kaycie Ramsey, owner of Your Sisters Closet consignment shop in Cadillac, said her summer also is going great.
"I see lots of people coming in," Ramsey said. "A decent amount of out of towners and locals have been shopping more downtown I think."
While business has been decent in recent months, Ramsey said she still hasn't been able to recoup the losses she experienced in the spring.
"We are tightening the gap but to be honest I’m not sure if we make it or not," Ramsey said. "I’m hoping we won’t get closed down again or have an upswing in cases and make people not want to shop again. That’s my biggest worry."
Cadillac News reporter Rick Charmoli contributed to this story.
