CADILLAC — If music is the soundtrack of our lives, summer 2021 is bound to be upbeat.
The worst days of the pandemic appear to be behind us and many people are excited to get out and experience life as they remember it before COVID-19 was a household name.
Seeing a live music performance tops the list of things to do this summer for many people who weren't able to see a show last year because of gathering restrictions.
Fortunately, those who live in the Cadillac area don't have to go far to see live music, and in many cases, they don't even have to pay for it.
Throughout the summer, musicians will perform on a weekly basis in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties.
In Cadillac, free shows will be held every Thursday from 7 to 9:15 p.m. at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion as part of the UpBeat Cadillac series.
The lineup for this year’s UpBeat Cadillac features jazz master Wendell Harrison, who kicks off the series on June 24. On July 1, Holly Maguire with The Kevin O’Connell Trio will take the stage for some Chicago-style rock, blues, pop, jazz. Tell Yo Mama will bring the funk on July 8, followed by the Chicago blues and funk of the Nick Moss Blues Band on July 15.
Motown, pop and rock will be on the stage July 22 with Serita’s Black Rose and more blues, funk and soul-jazz from Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure on July 29. The final month of the shows will start on Aug. 5 with Rodney Whitaker Quartet, followed by The Planet D Nonet on Aug. 12. The final two performances of 2021 will include Chris Foreman’s Soul Message Band on Aug. 19 and U’Neek Soul on Aug. 26.
The same musicians will perform every Friday (the day after they play in Cadillac) in Reed City as part of the Crossroad Picnic Showcase at Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand. Like the Cadillac shows, the shows in Reed City will go from 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Also this summer, the Cadillac Rotary Club is planning a short summer concert season at the Rotary Pavilion. Shari Spoelman, chairperson of the Rotary Cultural Arts Committee, said they've booked Cadillac native Luke Winslow King to perform on Sunday, July 25 at 7 p.m.
"He will have some amazing musicians with him," Spoelman said. "We look forward to booking one or two additional acts to perform at the pavilion."
A short walk from the pavilion, live acoustic music will be played every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at the Market at Cadillac Commons from June 11 to October as part of the Cadillac Farmers Market.
Dan Belleville, entertainment coordinator for the farmers market, said performers that have signed up to play so far include Dave Dalton, Anndersen Fremin, Carlos De Castro, Brian Satterlee, “Mio‘ Emily Rose Bischoff, Brett Mitchell, DJAM Jazz trio, Aaron Rohde, Bill Barnett/Mark Lagerwey, Kevin and Ann Trucks, Brett Cole, Matt Moresi, and the Inland String Band, among others.
Show performances will be noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
In Lake City, the annual Music in the Park series won't be happening this year as a result of COVID-related complications but performances will be held throughout the summer at several local bars and restaurants.
"Missaukee County is ready to open and invite guests this summer," said Lake City Chamber of Commerce Director Michelle Reichert. "No offense to arenas and stadiums, but live music in a small town is much better. Besides exciting live music, you can also grab a bit to eat, watch a sporting event, see some old friends and make some new ones."
Establishments that will be hosting live music include the LC Taphouse, The Patio on Main, Hammers Pub and Grub, and Merritt Auction House.
Another local business that will be bringing in a lot of musical talent this summer is Coyote Crossing Resort west of Cadillac.
From June through September, Coyote Crossing will have performances at 8 p.m. Performers include Zak Bunce and GrooveGround on June 5, Ward Davis with Myron Elkins on June 12, The Moonhowlers on June 19, Roosevelt Diggs on June 26, Drew Hale Band on July 10, Rachael Davis and Luke Winslow-King on July 17, Adam Joynt Band on July 24, Myron Elkins and Dying Breed on July 31, Michigan Rattlers on Aug. 7, Drew Hale Band on Aug. 21, Matt Sayles with special guests on Aug. 28 and The Insiders on Sept. 4.
These shows will come with a cover charge that varies by artist.
In addition to shows on Saturdays, Coyote Crossing also will host Open Mic Nights every Thursday throughout the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.