Summer Bash coming back for a second year, this time at the Pines

CADILLAC — Summer Bash is coming back to Cadillac West.
Mike Blackmer said he’s confident that the community will respond just as favorably to this year’s event as it did last year, when around 1,500 people showed up to celebrate the end of summer with live music, food, brews and fireworks over Lake Cadillac.
“I really think Cadillac will support this,” Blackmer said.
Last year, Blackmer thought of the idea of hosting Summer Bash in response to the news that there would be no fireworks as part of the Fourth of July celebration in Cadillac.
“What can we do differently in Cadillac that hasn’t been done?” Blackmer said at the time. “We thought, ‘we have all this property at the resort, why not have some kind of bash?’”
While last year’s event was held at the Lake Cadillac Resort, Blackmer said he decided this year to move it to his other business, the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center just outside the city limits on M-55.
Coming back for this year’s Summer Bash will be the AC/DC cover band, Live Wire, which Blackmer said was a huge hit in 2022.
“The town really loved them,” Blackmer said. “Everyone was telling me, ‘we hope you bring them back next year.’”
Opening for Live Wire will the Adam Joynt Band.
In addition to live music, Blackmer said the event will include plenty of food options, including hot dogs, hamburgers and pizza. There also will be a variety of beer and liquor options to choose from.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the cost to get in is $10 per person.
While this year’s event won’t include fireworks over Lake Cadillac, Blackmer hinted that there could be a surprise finale after Live Wire has finished their set.
The Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center is located at 5992 M-55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.