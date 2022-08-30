CADILLAC — The organizers of Summer Bash are thrilled with the number of people who showed up for the event last weekend — both on land and in the water.
The event was held for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Lake Cadillac Resort, and featured live music, food and beverages, plus a fireworks display over Lake Cadillac.
Lake Cadillac Resort co-owner Mike Blackmer said he really didn’t know what to expect for the inaugural end-of-summer celebration.
“I didn’t know if we’d have 50 or 2,000 people show up,” Blackmer said. “But it was a success, it really was. I’m very happy with the support that Cadillac showed me.”
Blackmer estimates that around 1,500 people attended the event on dry land, and another sizable number also attended from their boats.
“There was boating all the way around the resort,” Blackmer said. “It was a good thing to see.”
Summer Bash opened to the public at 4 p.m. and when the first band, Sibus, performed at 6 p.m., Blackmer said the resort was half full.
“But people kept coming in,” said Blackmer, who added that by the time the AC/DC tribute band Live Wire hit the stage at 8 p.m., the place was packed.
Blackmer said he and the managers of his businesses in the Cadillac area, including the Lake Cadillac Resort, Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, and Dockside Inn, sat down earlier this year to brainstorm a unique community event.
“What can we do differently in Cadillac that hasn’t been done?” Blackmer said. “We thought, ‘we have all this property at the resort, why not have some kind of bash?’”
Thus, the idea of Summer Bash began to take shape, and when it was announced in the spring that the Cadillac Freedom Festival would be canceled this year, along with fireworks over the lake, Summer Bash was born.
While Blackmer said he and his business partners haven’t yet made a decision whether or not they’re going to bring the event back next year, the turnout on Saturday was encouraging.
“I foresee us doing something, based on the success of this event,” Blackmer said.
