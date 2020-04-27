CADILLAC — Holding out hope that the coronavirus threat will be sufficiently neutralized in the next month and a half, most of the summer camps throughout the area still are planning to go ahead with their seasons.
Center Lake Bible Camp in Tustin, SpringHill Camps in Evart, Camp Torenta in Cadillac, and Timber Wolf Lake Young Life Camps in Lake City, all have indicated they intend to hold their programs this summer if at all possible.
Mike Kelso, executive director and CEO of the Cadillac Area YMCA, which administers Camp Torenta, said they’re awaiting specific guidance about resident camp protocols that should be forthcoming from the governor’s office in early May.
Being a relatively small operation — hosting around 200 kids over the course of six weeks, with half of those kids being week-long residents of the camp — Kelso said they can afford to wait a little longer than some of the bigger camps that had to make major operational decisions in February and March.
Usually around this time of year, Kelso said they’re looking to hire workers to run Camp Torenta but the coronavirus put all that on hold for the time being.
Kelso said once they get more information from the state, they’ll be able to begin prepping for the upcoming season — a process that generally takes about a month. Depending on when the information is released, Kelso said they may have to start their season later than they normally would.
For the time being, they’re still taking camp reservations, which they’ll refund if for some reason Camp Torenta doesn’t happen this year.
Assuming they’re able to go ahead with their season, gathering sizes for groups of kids will be much smaller and overall camp capacity likely will be decreased as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Other precautions also may be implemented, including temperature checks for kids and staff members similar to what many employers are doing right now. Kelso assumed there will be fewer numbers of youth coming from downstate compared to a typical year.
While there doesn’t seem to the same interest in the camp so far this year (likely because of the COVID-19 situation), Kelso said it remains to be seen whether the shutdown will result in more people choosing to stay home or if being cooped up inside will create an even greater desire for summer recreational opportunities.
The Cadillac News reached out to Center Lake Bible Camp, SpringHill Camps, and Timber Wolf Lake but did not hear back by press time, however, all three have issued statements in regard to their plans for this summer.
“We are still planning for summer camp!‘ Center Lake Bible Camp wrote on their website. “We are hopeful that this virus will clear before summer and after a spring of kids being out of school with little socialization, a week of summer camp will be much needed. We continue to move forward with hiring summer staff, scheduling camp speakers, planning games and activities, and much more.‘
“Most U.S. Young Life camps are planning to begin summer camping around June 15, in order to support health and safety,‘ Timber Wolf Lake wrote on their website. “Our plans are for a modified version of summer camp in the U.S. if there are no bans on large group gatherings, no travel restrictions and we determine we can continue to meet our high standards for health and safety at camp. In light of the coronavirus outbreak, we will add to our already rigorous health and safety protocols at each of our camps as we prepare for the summer season. We will also continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak and will adjust camping offerings and trips as needed to ensure the safety of all Young Life staff, volunteers and guests.‘
“We are planning for summer and preparing to serve kids, families, summer staff, and ministry partners,‘ SpringHill Camps wrote on their website. “Like all of us, we’re learning how to do everything a little bit differently. We believe that after a spring of quarantines and social distancing, we might all be craving a summer camp experience; something outside, something fun, something exciting, something life changing. We will be ready when that moment comes.‘
One of the summer recreation facilities in the Cadillac area that already has announced it won’t be open this summer is the Kettunen Center, in Tustin.
Center director Chris Gentry said they will be closed until Sept. 1 per a directive from their parent organizations, 4-H and Michigan State University Extension.
“In the meantime we’re taking care of the site and trying to figure out how to get through to the fall,‘ Gentry said. “We’ll probably have to leverage some of our funds (to do that).‘
Although not a residential camp, the Kettunen Center hosts a plethora of recreational activities and is used by individuals and organizations for parties, family reunions and many other events throughout the summer, which is their busiest season. Of the 10,000 or so people who visit the center each year, Gentry said around 60-70% come during the summer months.
“We’re worried about it, for sure,‘ Gentry said. “We’re hoping for a strong fall but it’s been a fluid situation. It might not be until January 2021 (before they’re able to open again, depending on how the COVID-19 situation unfolds later this year).‘
The Cadillac News reached out to Rose Lake Youth Camp, in LeRoy, but did not hear back by press time.
