Summer concert series at Coyote Crossing Resort begins this weekend

CADILLAC — The summer music series at Coyote Crossing Resort kicks off this Saturday with Myron Elkins and the North 44 Band.
After graduating from high school, Elkins became a welder in his hometown of Otsego and had every intention of making that his career. However, fate had other plans.
A relative signed him up for a battle of the bands at a local venue, despite the fact Elkins’ only prior experience with live music was playing at church and a few bars in the small Michigan town where he grew up. With just three weeks’ notice, Elkins put a band together featuring three of his cousins and a friend. Although the group didn’t win (they came in second), the experience opened Elkins’ eyes to a very different career path.
Now, at 21 years old, he’s poised to become one of music’s most intriguing new artists with the release of his Dave Cobb-produced debut album, Factories, Farms and Amphetamines, via Elektra/Low Country Sound.
Across the album’s 10 tracks, Elkins crafts sharp observations informed by his working-class upbringing, infusing his music with rich personal experience.
“I actually wrote a lot of these songs on the album in my head while I was welding,” he says. “I just loved to play and write all of the time. Finding people who want to do that with you isn’t always easy, but we made it work. And with this bunch of songs, it made it all worth it.”
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20.
Other musicians who will be performing this year at Coyote Crossing Resort are The Michigan Rattlers, Full Cord, Josh Meloy, The War and Treaty, Roosevelt Diggs, Clint Park, Them Dirty Roses, Kendell Marvell, Drew Hale, Tom Petty tribute band The Insiders, and local favorites Luke Winslow-King, Adam Joynt and Zak Bunce, among others.
For more information and to buy tickets in advance, go to coyotecrossingresort.com/live-music/
Coyote Crossing Resort is located west of Cadillac at 8593 S. 13 Road.
