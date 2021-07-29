CADILLAC — Northern Lights Dance Academy has expanded its annual summer dance camps to include ballet and contemporary style dance.
Northern Lights has specialized in teaching Irish dance since it began in 2007, teaching in the studio year-round and hosting dance camps in the summertime. The decision to add ballet as a camp, and as a performance company, came about last fall, owner Gina Dewey said.
After studying to become a ballerina, Gina’s daughter, studio manager and instructor Elizabeth Dewey, returned home during a COVID-19 lockdown and decided to stay to teach dance to children.
“She was actually offered two jobs in Switzerland to teach. She was supposed to be back last September and she decided to stay and open up the ballet portion of Northern Lights,” Gina said. “So we went from being Northern Lights Irish Dance Academy to just Northern Lights Dance Academy.”
Last year, Northern Lights offered ballet camp and Irish dance camp, but this summer includes three camps total: Irish Dance Summer Camp, Princess Ballet Camp and Summer Dance Camp. Each program runs for a week with a cost of $75 per student. Although Irish Dance Summer Camp and Princess Ballet Camp have passed, registration for Summer Dance Camp is still open. It’s set to run from Aug. 2-6.
Summer Dance Camp is brand new this year and will teach a combination of different dance styles, which Elizabeth said is important for strong technique.
“It helps them in so many ways. With coordination, just learning and different ways of moving. Sometimes you can kind of get stuck in the same way of moving,” she said. “So learning a different way of moving can help open them up and even can help bring out different sides of their personality.”
Ages range from six to 11 for Summer Dance Camp, but Irish dance camp and ballet camp include children as young as 4 years old. Both Gina and Elizabeth believe the younger a student can be taught, the more they’ll retain technique and discipline.
“The younger they start, the better,” Gina said. “Almost all of my true Irish dancers started when they were four, and they’re absolutely amazing now, but they start young.”
With ballet specifically, Elizabeth believes that learning good form as early as possible can make it easier for dancers as they transition into more advanced classes.
“So at a very young age, we’re trying to instill technique, even in my, you know, 3-year-olds, you know, to a lesser extent, so that then by the time they’re 10, 11, 12, teenagers that’s already there,” she said. “They don’t need to learn those basic fundamental things, their muscles are being developed that way. It’s in their muscle memory, and they have a greater respect for dance.”
Coming to a week-long camp is a way for kids to find out if dancing is something they’d like to do long-term. Many camp students return as studio students, Gina said, but she’s also had students come to camp and realize they don’t really like it at all.
Whether it’s a new-found passion or a summer activity, Elizabeth said she tries to make the experience fun while also being strict enough to keep her campers focused.
“So I like to lay out, alright, this is what we’re gonna do, this is how we do it, this is the way we do it. But then, you know, maybe tell a joke, where we all have fun, we laugh to an extent,” she said. “I’ll let some of my classes chit-chat, because they just have such great personalities.”
For ballet camp, which ran from July 26-30, Elizabeth choreographed the dance being taught. It follows along to a song about being a princess and what it means to act like one, and each camper made a princess gown to wear for the week. Adding a theme of princesses helps to keep the kids on track and makes them feel connected to a story.
Along with learning discipline, technique and storytelling, getting involved with dance can also build confidence, according to Elizabeth.
“I know like emotionally, especially when they complete things or they see growth in themselves, you see kids’ confidence go from zero to 100,” she said. “So they realize, ‘Oh, I can do that, oh, my leg can lift, oh, wow’ you know, especially if they’re unsure of themselves.”
Confidence in body image is another benefit of dancing that Elizabeth has seen in young campers. It can teach them that their body is strong, she said, and encourage them to love their body and take care of it.
Northern Lights plans to continue and expand dance camp for as long as possible.
“We will always do camps as far as I’m concerned,” Elizabeth said. “They’re lots of fun and they bring new students.”
To register for Summer Dance Camp or learn more about Northern Lights Dance Academy, go to vbs20.com/Irish/ or visit their Facebook page.
