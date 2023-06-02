Memorial Day has come and gone. The calendar has flipped to June. Many local districts have had graduations and the last days of school are happening or will soon. The days are longer and the sun’s rays are stronger.
It’s beginning to look a lot like summer.
That also means there are a lot of events people can go to, to enjoy the season and the area communities that host them. What follows is a list of events that are scheduled to occur throughout the summer months. It likely is not a list that has every single event possible, but it is some of the bigger events the area has to offer. There also is no particular order in which the events are listed.
So, get out your calendars, and a marker, and get ready to plan your summer fun without having to go too far from home.
MARION FAIR
The Marion Fair has the honor of being the first fair out of the blocks. This year, the event will begin on June 11 and continue through June 17. It also will be the first year for new Marion Fair Board President Matt Mohr at the helm.
Fair week starts with 4-H judging on Monday, June 12, and Tuesday, June 13, with the animal auction happening on Friday, June 16. Beginning Wednesday, June 14, and continuing throughout the rest of the fair week there will be nightly events in the grandstand.
This includes Micro Wrestling, West Michigan Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull, Flying Star Rodeo and USA Demolition Derby.
On Wednesday, June 14, the midway and carnival will open and continue to be open the rest of the week. Other attractions at the Marion Fair during the week typically include vendors, and Clark the Juggler would be back in 2023. 4-H and animal exhibits also will be part of the fair.
BUCKLEY OLD ENGINE SHOW
For those who want to step into the past and learn about the area’s agricultural and industrial history, the Buckley Old Engine Show has the sights, sounds and smells your senses will be looking for.
The 56th annual Buckley Old Engine Show runs Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 17-20, at the show grounds on 2 1/2 Road, just off M-37.
The show features thousands of antique steam and gas engines, tractors, trucks and cars on display; farming demonstrations; a full-size, 1918 steam train; and much more. Words fail to describe everything this event has to offer. It is something that must be experienced.
In addition to the displays of vintage vehicles and farming demonstrations, the show also features old-time entertainment, kids activities, a farm-animal exhibit, a huge flea market, an arts and crafts show, and more.
It also features Front Street, a replication of an early 20th-century small-town thoroughfare featuring businesses such as a blacksmith, a cobbler, a leather goods shop, a working print shop, a barbershop and a general store.
EVART DULCIMER FUNFEST
If you’re into dulcimers, guitars, banjos, mandolins and the like, chances are the Dulcimer Funfest will be music to your ears.
This year, the event is scheduled from July 13-15, and will again be held at the Osceola County Fairgrounds.
As the largest hammered dulcimer event in the world, the FunFest draws in a crowd from across the U.S. As its namesake alludes to, the event is centered around dulcimers, but banjo players, guitarists, harpists, fiddle players and also are welcome participants.
The Funfest celebrates the history of the Original Dulcimer Players Club, which was founded in Evart in 1963. When it began, less than 20 players would gather each month to enjoy the sounds of the hammer dulcimer. Gradually, players of other acoustic instruments were added, and in 1973, the first Dulcimer Funfest was held at the Osceola County Fairgrounds, where it is still held every third weekend in July.
GREAT AMERICAN CROSSROADS FESTIVAL
Reed City will once again host its Great American Crossroads Festival this year on Aug. 18-20. Little details are known at this point but in years past fun has been abundant.
Last year, the event had a color run at the Reed City Depot, followed by an adult comedy show in the beverage tent. There also were events including the Grand Parade, the children’s carnival and the Great American Crossroads 5K run. The event also was more downtown and kid-focused and that likely will continue in 2023.
CADILLAC FREEDOM FESTIVAL
After a year’s hiatus, the Cadillac Freedom Festival is back and looking to be bigger and better than before.
The event is scheduled to span five days from Tuesday, July 4 through Saturday, July 8. Each day will build upon the last. The event is looking to expand but also bring back events from previous freedom festivals. This includes a car show. The show will be held in the parking area near the Cadillac Municipal Complex, which has room to accommodate up to 170 cars.
In addition to the car show, the Freedom Festival schedule includes a parade, Pork in the Park BBQ competition, 5K race, vendors in the park, Fire on Water Military Tribute, Kids Pet Parade, live music and fireworks over Lake Cadillac.
Organizers also are in the process of raising $40,000 to hold the “biggest fireworks display yet.”
GREATEST FOURTH IN THE NORTH
The Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce is again gearing up for one of the biggest celebrations in the area, the Greatest Fourth in the North.
This year the event is scheduled from Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4. Lake City’s biggest tradition is its annual Independence Day Celebration. The Greatest Fourth in the North historically brings in thousands of residents and visitors to participate in the festival packed with free entertainment, and family time to celebrate the birth of our country.
Events include the Grand Parade, a vehicle raffle for a 2023 Camero, an ox roast, fireworks, free professional entertainment shows, children’s parade and entertainment, vendors, strolling performers and more. There also will be Country Stars and Strips concert featuring Dalton Dover and Sweet Tea Trio and special guest Kay Lyn Pace.
RAZZASQUE DAYS
There is no rest for those looking for fun in and around the Fourth of July in the Cadillac area.
Just when you thought the fun of Independence Day was done, LeRoy and its annual event, Razzasque Days, says hold that thought. This year the event is scheduled for Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8.
This community-based festival is a family-friendly event that boasts it has something for everyone. From looking at the list of events, that is an accurate statement. Highlights of the festival include a kid’s day with a costume-themed parade and games in the park, a Grand Parade, a 5k run and walk, various Tournaments (softball, horseshoe, arm wrestling, bucket brigade and corn hole), a chicken barbecue, vendors, antique car show, live music and an adult beverage tent.
It is two days jam-packed with events.
NORTHERN DISTRICT FAIR
Every August, the Wexford County Fairgrounds is host to the Northern District Fair. While things have been lean in terms of offerings over the past few years, organizers are looking to get things back to the way they used to be.
This year the fair is scheduled to take place from Aug. 14 through Aug. 19. So far, events include harness racing, Micro Wrestling, demolition derby, the carnival, a pie baking contest, animal exhibits and animal auctions.
This will mark the 115th year of the fair.
MISSAUKEE AGRICULTURAL YOUTH SHOW
Missaukee County is known for its agricultural prowess so it only makes sense that it hosts one of the area’s best agricultural youth shows.
From Friday, July 29, to Friday, Aug. 5, Falmouth will be the short-term home of many different types of animals including swine, dog, rabbit, cattle, goat, sheep and horse.
The purpose of the show is to provide an opportunity for youth who reside in or have affiliation with, Missaukee County to experience the many facets of living in an agricultural community. The fair provides access to educational projects and programs involving farm and household animals, crops, food preparation and preservation, arts and crafts and equestrian events.
The fair also exists to attract members of the surrounding communities to experience and appreciate the achievements of kids and teens who participate.
EVART’S FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION
Beginning on July 3, Evart will host Fourth of July-related events for two days.
Evart’s Independence Day celebration will begin with a fireworks show at dusk on July 3,
On July 4, the 5K poker run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. at the elementary school. Evart’s Fourth of July parade will start at 11 a.m. on Main Street. The procession will march from 3rd Street to 5th Street before turning and heading toward the Osceola County Fairgrounds.
Once the parade is over, the Party in the Park is held annually in Riverside Park West. The Party in the Park offers fun and activities for the entire family.
OSCEOLA COUNTY 4H/FFA FAIR
Once again, Osceola County will host its 4H/FFA fair and the focus will be animals, rides and entertainment.
The event is scheduled to take place on July 24-July 29. There also is a grandstand event, a truck pull, on Saturday, July 22. Beginning Monday, July 24, there will be multiple judged events for animals including, rabbits, goats, horses, cattle, swine and poultry. Also on Monday, evening events in the grandstand are scheduled throughout the week. These events include various tractor pulls and a horse pull.
The amusement rides will start on Tuesday and continue throughout the fair week.
LUTHER LOGGING DAYS
Luther may be a small town, but it has big-time fun during its annual festival around the Fourth of July.
This year, the Luther Days festival is set for Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2. As a local warm-up to the Fourth of July holiday, the little town of Luther gets things going.
This year attractions and events include vendors, outhouse races, an annual 5K run/1.5-mile walk, fireworks, a lumberjack competition, a youth fishing tournament and more.
HARRIETTA BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL
The Harrietta Blueberry Festival will once again bring a blue hue to the eastern part of Wexford County on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The Harrietta Blueberry Festival began in 2007 as a way to bring community members together. Choosing a locally grown product to celebrate provided a great reason to have games, live music, a parade and of course blueberry pancakes, pies and sundaes.
This year’s events will include children’s games, a pie eating contest, geocaching, a frozen t-shirt contest, corn hole, a bike decorating contest, u-pick blueberries, silent auctions, a craft show and more. There also will be live music from Silver Creek Revival and a parade through town.
HOXEYVILLE MUSIC FESTIVAL
The forest will be dancing to the sounds of music during the annual Hoxeyville Music Festival this Aug. 18-20 in Wellston.
The musical styling of Marcus King, The Wood Brothers, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Keller Williams Grateful Grass, and Circles Around the Sun are just some of the acts that will be performing at this year’s festival.
The festival started in 2003 with a gathering of a few dozen friends playing music at Coyote Crossing. Over the years, the festival grew considerably, eventually necessitating the move down the road to 75 acres of country farmland in Wellston.
The festival features several food, beverage and merchandise vendors, as well as a kids’ tent and camping onsite.
For ticket information and other details, visit hoxeyville.com. Hoxeyville Music Festival is located at 11130 W. 48 1/2 Road.
CADILLAC FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
The Cadillac Festival of the Arts is a two-day celebration of art, music and the artists themselves.
The festival includes A Taste of Cadillac featuring a selection of food vendors, an artisan market with crafters and a variety of items for sale and lastly, the Phyllis Olson Juried Art Fair, established in 1968.
This year the event will be held on July 20-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.