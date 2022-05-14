Elisabeth Powell looks up from beneath her hat to smile at a hungry customer as they place their lunch order recently at the Tasty Treat in downtown Lake City.
The inside of the Lake City landmark, known for its monstrous ice cream cones during the summer months that include monstrous longs lines wrapping around the building and down the sidewalk, is not crowded but the 15-year-old from Manton and the few cooks in the back are busy filling lunch orders.
The slow, but steady bing of the door opening is constant. Summer may not be here officially, but it is starting to look like it soon will be. The Manton teen is one of many teens at the Lake City business and across the state looking to put a little cash in their pockets while on summer break.
Recently, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget released its summer teen employment forecast for 2022. As the Michigan labor market continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, the demand for workers remains high.
With that in mind, teens in search of jobs will enter a favorable labor market as they look to find jobs this summer, according to the forecast.
Tasty Treat owner Andy DeBoer said there have been no problems hiring staff. He said the ice cream flavored business is one of the few local businesses that can hire 14- or 15-year-olds. Many are limited to hiring 16- or 17-year-olds. While he hasn’t had to turn any teens away from applying, DeBoer said they do have a surplus of applications.
“They have not been interviewed yet, but we have applications we are reviewing that we don’t have the jobs available for,” he said. “We have 26 to 30 on staff. There are always people who quit and then we also have two of our staff who are having babies, but we also have applications we don’t have places for.”
DeBoer said since Tasty Treat opens in February so they start accepting applications in late winter or early spring. He also said a lot of the employees at his business are returning to the work again this summer. He said one of the benefits he has is his employees like working there and it is a fun environment where friends can work together and it pays well.
As for work hours, DeBoer said there are two shifts, morning and evening. Due to the legal limitations and age restrictions, the average is 16 to 30 hours a week for teens during the summer. He added that during the school year they are even more restrictive.
“It depends on how much they want to work and the age restrictions. A typical shift is five to six hours,” he said. “Nobody works doubles. It’s a lot of work being on your feet all day and working on your feet.”
This summer, many teens will be seeking jobs, some of them for the first time, after sitting out of the labor market over the past couple of years. In the first quarter of 2022, Michigan’s unemployment rate of 4.7% was comparable to historical lows and the number of job openings soared. Entry-level positions requiring little experience or training are among those that have a strong demand for workers.
This trend is expected to continue into the summer months, providing a favorable environment for teens applying for work, according to the DTMB forecast.
“An additional 35,000 to 40,000 teenagers are forecasted to join Michigan’s workforce this summer,” Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives said. “If the current demand for workers remains strong, many of these teens will find a job. In 2022, Michigan can expect high participation and low unemployment for teenagers compared to previous summers.”
In 2022, there are just over 500,000 teens ages 16 to 19 in Michigan, and nearly half of them are expected to participate in the labor market this summer. The forecasted teen summer labor force of 239,000 is improved over the pandemic summers of 2020 and 2021, however, it is not as high as years before that. While the participation rate of teens in the labor market is forecasted to be high this year, Michigan’s population of teens ages 16 to 19 has declined every year since its latest peak of 614,000 in 2008.
The teen summer forecast for 2022 is similar to the recent summers of 2018, 2019 and 2021. In those years, the teen summer unemployment rates were between 10.0 and 12.0% and there were between 200,000 to 225,000 teens that held jobs.
In the summer of 2022, the forecasted teen unemployment rate is 10.1%, in line with recent years, except for 2020. An expected 214,000 teens will find work this summer.
