CADILLAC — On a sunny June morning near the shores of Lake Mitchell, a group of people is playing a game.
The game is called “Zipper,” or at least that is what one player claims it is, and it is a team-building exercise. The game is being played by the group of men and women who will be the summer staff at Camp Torenta. It is the calm before the storm. It is the week before campers arrive.
Taylor Bannister is leading the training this week for camp staff. She said the entire camp staff is coming to the camp for daily training before campers start to arrive on June 20.
“We have our whole staff group here together this week to get to know each other and to learn the tools they will need to perform their jobs this summer,” she said. “We want to make sure we are influencing kids in a positive way, so this whole week is about learning and gaining the tools that we need to do that.”
While traditionally the role of camp counselors is one filled by young adults and college students but that is not the case in 2022 or Camp Torenta. While those types of counselors make up the staff, there are also older counselors. Bannister said the only prerequisite is that prospective counselors are 18.
With the range in ages for counselors, Bannister said they all have a multitude of life experiences. There are soon-to-be teachers, others who have worked with kids in other avenues and other young professionals.
“It’s a good mix of different age ranges and life experiences. In the past, we might only see people who were just out of high school, in college or looking for a summer job, but with the job market being so competitive that is why we see the bigger range of applicants,” Bannister said.
Bannister also said different from previous years, Camp Torenta will not have its resident camp in 2022, only its day camp. While the pandemic caused the resident camp to be halted, that isn’t the only reason it is not being offered this season and likely for the next few years.
Bannister said the Cadillac Area YMCA has shifted to only day camp because of the pandemic but also to help fill a community need. She said with there being a need for something for kids to do while parents are working, day camp fills that need.
Cadillac Area YMCA Executive Director Mike Kelso was quick to add that day camp is likely not something that could replace daycare as summer typically is 10 to 12 weeks while day camp is only offered for six weeks.
He also said the location of the camp is not convenient and it is more expensive than regular daycare because of what it costs to deliver the types of activities the camp offers. He said, in reality, the reason Camp Torenta is only offering day camp is due to several reasons.
“Part of the challenge (in offering residential camp) started before COVID. We are one of the states with the highest concentrations of summer resident camps,” he said. “We are a really small market and only draw locally. We don’t attract from large metropolitan areas, from around the state or out of state. We were seeing more demand for day camp but were still doing resident camp.”
With the uncertainty that COVID caused and Camp Torenta not having resident camp the past two summers, Kelso said it is hard to bounce back. For that reason, the Cadillac Area YMCA is only offering day camp and they will see how it goes, Kelso said.
So far it looks like it is working out.
Kelso said day camp hasn’t even started and Kelso said they already have as many kids signed up as they had during the entire 2021 camp season. He anticipates even more campers to sign up as the summer progresses.
That, however, doesn’t change the fact that he would like to see the resident camp return at some point.
“I’m hopeful and personally have the desire to go back to resident camp. I’ve been involved with it my whole life and it’s what brought me to the Y,” Kelso said. “It is an important experience but it has to make sense logistically.”
