In the summer months of my youth, my mom always kept our weekday meals simple as a sandwich, and utilized whatever we had growing in the garden whenever possible.
With necessity being the mother of invention, sandwiches had a crude, early beginning during the Middle Ages, when thick blocks of coarse and often stale bread called “trenchers” were used as a plate, and food was piled on top so it could be eaten with just your fingers or a knife.
The stale, “trencher” bread, which often soaked up the juice and grease from whatever was placed upon it, were not usually eaten, but rather given to the dogs or the poor.
It wasn’t until the Fourth Earl of Sandwich, John Montague (1718-1792), embraced the idea of eating the bread that the sandwich we know today finally came into favor.
What’s interesting is why Montague created it, which was because he liked to gamble for hours on end, and needed something fashioned to be eaten while playing cards.
Legend states that Montague would have his valet bring him meat tucked between two pieces of bread so that he could eat without interrupting his play, and when other gamblers saw what he was eating they began requesting “the same as Sandwich,” which also helped name it.
Arriving in America, thanks to Elizabeth Leslie (1787-1858), who penned the cookbook, “Directions for Cookery,” which lists a ham sandwich recipe as a main dish, and helped spread the word about this new-fangled way to eat.
Ultimately, sandwiches did not become a popular meal choice in America until the 1900s, when an invention that sliced bread came into being. From that point, the idea of a sandwich took off like a rocket and became a very popular food choice in the U.S.A.
Today, sandwiches are eaten around the globe, and for one common reason: Convenience, which is why my mother liked to serve them all summer long.
One of the best summer sandwiches born in the 1900s is the BLT, a sandwich named after its key ingredients: Bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Becoming popular after World War II, when its ingredients became available year-round in supermarkets, many still prefer making them in summer using their own garden-fresh tomatoes, which takes this sandwich to a whole new level of flavor enjoyment.
Another summer sandwich made better with fresh-picked ingredients is the cucumber sandwich.
Served at Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in 1887, the cucumber sandwich has a long history of being an upper class, decadent treat. Though it’s a sandwich made with simple ingredients, the true key to making it is to slice both cucumber and bread very thin!
A favorite of British troops since at least World War I, the fried egg sandwich ironically didn’t appear in America until the meat rationing days during World War II.
Showing up on a White Castle menu during that time, this sandwich was abandoned the moment meat rationing was over.
Gone but not forgotten, the fried egg sandwich did finally return in 1971 when McDonald’s introduced their new Egg McMuffin sandwich, but personally I think there’s none better than homemade.
Summer is a fun and relaxing season, and the food we eat should remain simple, too.
Here now are some simple summer sandwich recipes that help you have more time for the great northern Michigan outdoors.
Enjoy!
Bodacious BLT
Prep time: 10 mins; Cook time:10 mins; Total time:20 mins; Yield:1 serving
3 slices bacon, cut in half
1 teaspoon mustard powder
1 teaspoon curry powder
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 slices bread, toasted
2 lettuce leaves
3 slices tomato
Place bacon in a skillet over medium heat. Mix the mustard powder, curry powder and red pepper flakes. As soon as you turn the bacon over, sprinkle the spice mixture onto the cooked side of the bacon. Place the lettuce and tomato onto one slice of toasted bread, then top with the seasoned cooked bacon. Top with the other slice of toasted bread.
The Queen’s Cucumber Sandwiches
Prep time: 30 mins; Total time:30 mins; Yield: 8 servings
1 crisp, skinny cucumber
4 slices brown bread
4 slices white bread
2 ounces unsalted butter (or Neufchatel cheese)
1 teaspoon fresh mint, minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
Peel cucumber and slice into paper-thin rounds. Salt the rounds lightly then place in a colander for 15 minutes to drain. Press to release water then pat dry with paper towels. Spread sliced bread with softened butter. Put two layers of cucumber slices on the bottom slice, sprinkle with finely chopped mint, salt, and pepper to taste then top with another buttered slice. Press together lightly. Cut off crusts with a sharp knife then cut sandwiches in half diagonally and again into quarters. Serve in alternate rows of brown and white bread, points facing up.
Fried Egg Sandwich
Prep time: 5 mins; Cook time:10 mins; Total time:15 mins; Yield:4 servings
2 teaspoons butter
4 large eggs
4 slices processed American cheese
8 slices toasted white bread, toasted
unrefined sea salt and pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons ketchup (optional)
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium high heat. Crack eggs in the pan and cook to desired firmness. Just before eggs finish cooking, place a slice of cheese over each egg.
After the cheese has melted, place each egg on a toasted slice of bread. Season eggs with salt and pepper. Spread mayonnaise and ketchup on remaining slices of bread and cover eggs with bread to make 4 sandwiches. Serve warm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.