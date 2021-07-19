Looking for something fun, flavorful and refreshing that can also be made with or without alcohol? Then sangria is the place you may want to look.
Sangria enables us to infuse the fine, fresh-picked flavors of northern Michigan berries into many different blends of summer sipping fun.
Though invented by the Romans somewhere around 6000 B.C., they were duly credited with naming it “sangria‘ because the drink’s color resembled blood, the drink was likely created out of necessity because water was often unsafe to drink. The addition of alcohol was a necessary tool that was used to kill off any harmful bacteria present. This made those early sangrias not only a delicious drink, but also one that enabled you to hydrate in ways that weren’t harmful to consume.
Today we are so blessed, thanks be to God, to have the ability to create beverages that are safe to drink, and blending health-filled ingredients together that are also flavorful makes them even more enjoyable to drink. For example, if you use a good red wine, which provides heart-healthy, cancer-fighting antioxidants, and then blend it with some fresh Michigan-grown fruit, which offers healthy doses of vitamins, minerals and proteins, too, you’re guaranteed to find more than just refreshment in a glass of sangria.
A traditional sangria is made by combining red wine with fresh fruit, and a little brandy or rum splashed in, then it's left to stand, usually under refrigeration, for at least a few hours or overnight to allow flavors to marry. Standing is a crucial flavor step that should not be ignored because it truly does make the sangria’s flavor bloom into something great, and while today the foot has literally come off the brakes with sangria recipes, allowing just about anything to be mixed in, this flavor step of standing continues to remain in place no matter what sangria recipe you may choose.
Another thing I like about sangria is that it can be made with your favorite wine. In fact, I recommend that when making a sangria with wine that you select a wine that you would drink by itself. Reds, like a Bordeaux, Cabernet, Rioja work best. However, whites like a Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio work just as well, too.
When it come to the fruit you add, always start with the freshest you can find. This is why I think it’s best to let what’s currently available at your local farmer’s market or local stand dictate what type of sangria to make.
Whether you choose citrus, berries, peaches, plums or grapes, always be sure to budget the time (at least half a day’s worth of time) necessary for the flavors to marry or your sangria’s flavors will not get to fully bloom.
To lower the alcohol content in your sangria, or to make it near non-alcoholic, try steaming your favorite wine for a few minutes to cook the alcohol off. To do so, simply place wine in a saucepan over medium heat until it begins to steam. Reduce heat so that it continues to steam, but not boil, for five minutes. Remove from heat and pour into a casserole dish to cool quickly.
Alternately, you can substitute a grape juice, but be sure to use a “no sugar added‘ variety.
Here now are some splendid ways to sip through this beautiful Northern Michigan summer. Enjoy.
Cheery Michigan Cherry Sangria
Offers all the benefits of tart cherries in every glass.
Yield: 8 servings
2 cups pitted cherries
1 cup halved red grapes
2 small oranges, sliced into thin rounds
1 cup tart cherry juice
1 bottle red wine
In a pitcher, combine all ingredients. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving. Serve over ice.
True Summer Sangria
Crisp, classic, refreshing!
Yield: 8 servings
3 cups dry red wine
1 1/2 cups sparkling mineral water
1 1/2 cups orange juice
1 lime, sliced thin
1 lemon, sliced thin
1 orange, sliced thin
1/2 cup brandy
1/4 cup sugar or sub (optional)
2 tablespoons Cointreau liqueur or orange liqueur
2 tablespoons grenadine
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Berries (in season), whole and sliced
Ice cubes
In a large pitcher, combine wine, soda, orange juice, brandy, sugar, Cointreau, grenadine, lemon juice, lime juice and half of the lime slices, lemon slices, orange slices and berries. Let stand for at least 2 hours.
Sober Strawberry-Green Tea Sangria
Rich in disease-fighting antioxidants!
Yield: 6 servings
7 cup water
6 green tea bags
1/4 cup dried hibiscus flowers (optional)
3 cup strawberries, stemmed and quartered
Boil water and steep with green tea and hibiscus. Let cool and strain. Combine green tea and strawberries in a pitcher. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving. Serve over ice.
Sippin’ Sake-Ginger Sangria
Sake has less sugar than wine and none of the sulfites and tannins in the traditional drink.
Yield: 6 servings
1 cup water
1/3 cup sugar or substitute
1 4-inch piece ginger, peeled and cut into thin rounds
3 pears, cut into chunks
1 lemon, cut into thin rounds
1 bottle dry sake
Simmer water, sugar and ginger over medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and cool. Strain syrup. Stir together pears, lemons, ginger syrup and sake in a pitcher. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving.
