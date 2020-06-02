Summer taxes, tax rates focus of Wexford BOC Wednesday

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be looking at summer taxes when it convenes on Wednesday.
Equalization Director Joe Porterfield will be presenting a millage request to the commissioners via Form L-4029. The form and the request are required and basically, tell county residents what the county’s millage rates will be for the year. On occasion, there can be changes between the summer and winter tax bills so adjustments have to be made as well as the issuance of a second L-4029.
The forms will show if there are any rollbacks including Headlee reductions. The summer operating millage for the county is 6.7708 mills and it is slightly lower than the previous few years.
If a person owns a home with a taxable value of $100,000 the county’s rate would equate to $677.08. If a person owned a home with a taxable value of $50,000 it would equate to $338.54. During the winter, the county levies roughly 3 mills.
There are other millages on the summer tax bill but only the 6.7708 mills are the county portion.
When it comes to other millages everyone, with a few exceptions, pays the 6 mill state education tax. City and villages levy their operating taxes during the summer, but they will have to issue an L-4029 form. Cadillac Area Public Schools also levies half of their operating and debt millages during the summer and the other half in the winter.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can “attend:" by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
To attend by computer go to zoom.us and click on “Join‘ in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
The public also can view the meeting via YouTube by going to wexfordcounty.org/?page_id=816 and click on the black graphic with the "Watch Circuit Proceedings Here" underneath it.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Some commissioners will likely meet within the 28th Circuit Courtroom while others connected remotely via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.