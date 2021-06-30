CADILLAC — With lifted restrictions and open businesses travel is sprouting for summer, and temperatures will continue to climb right along with gas prices.
When it comes to high heat, AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland cautions drivers to check up on their vehicles and never leave their children or pets unattended in the car. She said that even in moderate temperatures, vehicles can reach 100 degrees or more in less than 10 minutes.
Between the years of 1998 and 2003, heatstroke took the lives of 883 children, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
"It's something that we see unfortunately when temperatures rise in parts of the country," Woodland said.
Although the yearly number of deaths fluctuates, the message is always the same: when you get behind the wheel, don't forget your passenger.
To help keep both children and pets safe, Woodland suggests taking precautions like keeping car keys out of children's reach and making a habit of checking your front and back seats.
Another method of protection is putting a stuffed animal in the child's car seat. Then, when they're in the vehicle, move the toy to the front seat as a reminder that they're a passenger.
These safety tips can be used for pets as well.
"Never leave an animal in a parked car," Woodland said. "Even if the windows are partially open."
One of the biggest mistakes people make when driving in the heat is not maintaining their vehicle, according to Woodland. Owners should consistently check their engine coolant levels, tires, engine fluids and air conditioning.
Despite preparations, breakdowns can still happen, and it's recommended that drivers put together an emergency kit with things like jumper cables, non-perishable foods and road flares.
For motorcyclists and bicyclists, the same tips and recommendations apply, and Woodland urges drivers to watch for all categories of cycles on the road because it is a shared territory.
Travelers should also keep their eyes on rising gas prices over the holiday weekend, which will stay above $3 a gallon. The pandemic is a big reason why prices have spiked, according to Gasbuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan, and the recent increase in travel has created a high demand for gas.
"Of course, early on in the pandemic, Americans parked their cars, and as a result, demand for crude oil plummeted, which pushed oil prices into some record lows, which then spurred the oil industry to shut down production and to layoff tens of thousands of workers to respond," he said. "Unfortunately, all of those layoffs and cuts in oil production have now manifested now that U.S. gasoline demand has increased."
As the country and Michigan reopen, DeHaan said oil demand has increased much faster than companies can keep up with, bringing gas prices to their highest seasonal levels since 2014. Although, this isn't the first time prices have crossed the $3 line.
"Everyone saw those very low prices that were you know, as low as $1.36 in Michigan," he said. "But we've forgotten that as recently as 2018, prices were very similar to where they are today."
Over the holiday weekend, the number of cars on the road will be as hefty as usual. DeHaan said that after a 16-month state closure, consumers likely won't let high prices deter them from traveling.
Gasoline prices will hopefully decrease by fall, based on DeHaan's analysis, but for now, he recommends drivers shop around for the lowest prices to save money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.