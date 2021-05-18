Summer's coming: temperatures rising, expected to remain seasonal through end of May

CADILLAC — With the possible exception of a chilly night or two in the next couple of weeks, Northern Michigan likely is well out of winter's icy grip and headed swiftly into the dog days of summer.
High temperatures throughout this week are expected to hover in the 70s, and by Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the low 80s.
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said these temperatures are a stark departure from the rest of May, which has been about 4.6 degrees below normal this year, following warmer than average temperatures in March and April (6 degrees above normal and 2 degrees above normal, respectively).
May's swing into colder temperatures isn't unheard of, considering the month is known for its wide variations and dramatic changes, Walker said.
During the beginning of spring, Walker said the jet stream was positioned in a way to allow warm winds from the west and southwest to flow into this part of the country. In May, the jet stream blocked these winds and allowed only winds from Canada into the region.
While not as toasty as this week, Walker said warmer conditions are expected to stick around through next week, which is predicted to have temperatures in the 70s and high 60s.
Accompanying warmer temperatures this week and next week will be periodic chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.
There may be one or two nights when temperatures dip low enough to produce frost but Walker said given how things are looking for the next two weeks, the chance of additional snowfall is quite low.
By the end of May, average temperature highs in this part of Northern Michigan will be 71 degrees.
