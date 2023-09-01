The upcoming Labor Day holiday is what many considered the last summer weekend and the weather will not disappoint with building heat and humidity.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Sean Christensen said the big story for this holiday weekend is the gradual increase in temperatures and dew points. By Monday, Christensen said highs will reach the high 80s or low 90s after temperatures were crisp and cool the last few days.
As for the icing on the cake, Christensen said dew points will be high and things will be humid as the weekend nears its close. He said the higher dew points are not related to Hurricane Idalia but rather a high-pressure system building over the plains and blowing southwestern air into the Great Lakes region.
Beginning Friday, Christensen said highs will be in the upper 70s to the low 80s in a few spots. The lows Friday night into Saturday will be near 60. On Saturday, highs will jump to the low to mid-80s with lows Saturday night into Sunday in the low to mid-60s.
Sunday is when humidity comes into play and the highs will continue to rise with them being in the mid to upper 80s. Lows Sunday into Monday will be in the upper 60s. On Labor Day, Christensen said highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of Northern Michigan with lows Monday night in the upper 60s.
“Monday will likely be the worst of it for the heat and humidity,” Christensen said.
While Tuesday is shaping up to be similar to Monday, Christensen said there is the expectation that things will cool off at some point later next week.
This Labor Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation also is removing lane restrictions on 56% of road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.
U.S. 131 in Wexford County will remain active and will continue to have lane closures on the bridges over 50 Road, along with a traffic shift during the upcoming holiday weekend.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, 93 out of 166 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.
Drivers taking road trips this Labor Day weekend also will likely see gas prices similar to last year, according to AAA. The national average for a gallon of regular was $3.78 on Labor Day 2022. This summer, gas prices spiked in July because of tight supply and the high cost of oil.
AAA said the month of August brought some relief and, barring a major storm in the Gulf of Mexico, prices should remain steady — or even go down — heading into Labor Day weekend.
