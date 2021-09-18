Summer's last hurrah?

Cool nights, changing foliage and the harvest of fruits and vegetables are all signs summer is on borrowed time.
With the autumnal equinox coming next week, this weekend’s burst of warm temperatures and sun could be summer’s final embrace before fall’s colorful show and cool, brisk days go on full display. While many like fall, it also is Mother Nature’s annual foreshadowing of winter’s cold and snow.
So with that in mind, Gaylord National Weather Service meteorologist Faith Fredrickson said people in northern Michigan should enjoy these last few days of summer.
Between now and next Wednesday, which is the fall equinox, Fredrickson said the weekend will start with a minor cooling as Saturday is looking to be a little less warm than Friday. Heading into the workweek, however, Fredrickson said things will be heating up.
Sunday and Monday look to be in the low to mid-80s for highs. Heading into Monday night, however, Fredrickson said there is a chance for precipitation and that will continue through Wednesday.
“We have a storm system coming up from the southwest. It looks like it may be related to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas,” she said. “The first day of fall (Wednesday) will feel like fall. Highs will be in the upper 50s or low 60s. It will be a noticeable difference.”
As for the fall season, Fredrickson said the Climate Prediction Center is showing, locally, there is a slight chance for above-normal temperatures in October, November and December. She also said there is potential for slightly above normal precipitation during that same timeframe.
At this point, Fredrickson said it is hard to say if that will hold true or not.
“Looking at (the Climate Prediction Center’s) graphics, we are close to the equal chances area,” she said. “That means it is hard to say which way it will go. It is something we will have to keep an eye on.”
