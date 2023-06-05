After the recent heatwave, it’s hard to believe summer hasn’t even started yet.
Nonetheless, it is true.
The summer solstice is still a few weeks off but that doesn’t mean people can’t start to enjoy what it has to offer. That could mean a day at the beach, swimming, soaking in the sun or simply relaxing under a tree with a book and enjoying the sights and sounds. With summer basically here and the Fourth of July around the corner, many will be flocking to the beach for a little fun in the area’s many inland lakes.
The Cadillac News has decided to give a little info about some of the area’s more popular public beaches to help people decide which one they may want to go to. This is by no means a definitive list, nor does it include some of the popular places people like to cool off in area rivers. Also, some parks/beaches may charge a fee so you should be prepared for that possibility.
LAKE COUNTY
Nestled just off U.S. 10 between Reed City and Baldwin sits a village where a story is told.
On the topic of segregation and race relations in America, there is no other place in the area that can offer up a glimpse back at the division of the country in the days before the Civil Rights movement quite like Lake County’s Idlewild can.
It also has a beach that people can enjoy during the summer months, Idlewild Beach, 14228 S. Lake Drive. The beach has picnic tables and public restrooms so you can make a day of the trip.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
Missaukee County has multiple beaches people enjoy during the summer months and most are in and around the city of Lake City.
Crooked Lake Park is located on the south side of Crooked Lake, 9400 W. Crooked Lake Road. The park includes many amenities including a beach for swimming, a paved boat launch ramp, a covered pavilion for events and a picnic area.
Missaukee Lake Park is, unsurprisingly, located on Lake Missaukee. It has more than 1,000 feet of sandy beach for swimming with a wooden boardwalk along the beach. It also has three pavilions for group events, three mini pavilions for day use and three picnic areas with grills.
Miltner Beach also is another option and is near downtown Lake City off of M-66.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Rose Lake Park, 17726 Youth Drive, in LeRoy is a 48-acre park situated on Rose Lake and bordered by a forest. The park has a boat launch. Anglers can enjoy fishing while recreational enthusiasts can enjoy amenities such as a swimming beach, picnic area with pavilions, playground, basketball court, and ballfield. Additionally, Rose Lake Park is located near the White Pine Trail.
Crittenden Park is a 10-acre park located on Big Lake and is also bordered by a forest. A Department of Natural Resources boat launch is adjacent to the park. Anglers can enjoy fishing while recreational enthusiasts can enjoy amenities such as a swimming beach, picnic area with pavilions, playground, and volleyball and basketball courts. Additionally, Crittenden Park is located near the Pere Marquette State Trail.
WEXFORD COUNTY
William Mitchell State Park is a popular camping, fishing and boating destination. The 334-acre park is situated between Lake Mitchell and Lake Cadillac. Across the street from the campground is Mitchell State Park Beach. It is a day-use beach and has a pavilion that guests can reserve for large parties. A recreation passport is needed for all vehicles that enter.
On the northern shoreline of Lake Cadillac is Kenwood Park Beach. It offers a full bathhouse, daytime lifeguards, changing/bathrooms, a lakeside pavilion, several pavilions in Heritage Park across the street, a double boat launch, a children’s playground with ship/ark, park grills, footbridge and picnic areas, plus a 9- and 18-hole disc golf course. The pavilions are first come, first serve and no reservations.
