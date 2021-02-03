Sundog in Cadillac

A sundog or halo is a winter rainbow. This photo of a sundog was captured on 44 Road in Cadillac on the morning of Feb. 2, 2021. National Weather Service forecaster Andy Sullivan said we don\'t see more of them due to the thickness of cirrus clouds. "If it\'s too thick you\'re not gonna be able to pass light through them and you\'re not going to be able to get that rainbow effect."