CADILLAC — A number of people who live along Sunnyside Drive and North Boulevard recently spoke out against the direction of short-term rental policy discussions in Cadillac.
Cadillac City Council members heard residents’ concerns during their regularly scheduled meeting last week, and afterward took a vote on the issue.
Those who spoke out said they didn’t agree with the idea of increasing the number of properties zoned for short-term rental use, and questioned the results of a recent survey the city posted online to gather feedback on the subject.
Staff have drafted two maps showing areas of the city where short-term rentals may be allowed. The first map was unveiled to the public in June and the second in August, during forums at the well field headquarters on 44 Road.
Comparing the first map with the second one, it can be observed that the majority of proposed new short-term rental sites are located a couple of blocks northeast of the downtown area.
In addition to areas downtown, the new map also includes a handful of properties along the lakefront. Most of these sites are located along North Boulevard, from Cheryl’s Landing to Seneca Place, and a few near Huron Place, Winona Place and Iroquois Place. There also is one site on Sunnyside Drive, near Lansing Street.
Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace previously said the lakefront sites were added based on feedback received in the survey, in which around half of 438 respondents indicated that short-term rentals should be allowed in the lakefront district.
Those who attended the meeting said they believed the survey results did not paint an accurate picture of what people in Cadillac actually think of short-term rentals. In particular, several took issue with the 67% approval rating that respondents gave to short-term rentals when asked their general opinion of them being in Cadillac.
North Boulevard resident Mike Williams said he thought that basing short-term rental policy on survey results was “probably nonsense.” He added that the idea of increasing the number of short-term rental sites “wreaks of cronyism and pay to play,” benefiting a few to the detriment of many.
William’s wife, Mary, said they were not notified about the survey, despite being affected by the proposed zoning change, which would allow short-term rentals to operate legally near them. If they knew that the survey results would be used to draft short-term rental policy, Williams said they certainly would have wanted to provide input. She also questioned why the survey was open to people who don’t live in the city, and added that it’s possible a single person in favor of short-term rentals filled out the survey 100 times to skew the results.
Several others who attended the meeting remarked that it’s easy to say that short-term rentals should be added to certain areas of the city when you’re not the one who has to live next to them.
“It is not a pleasant experience,” said Sunnyside Drive resident Andy Cook, who has been flanked by short-term rentals on both sides of his home for some time.
Every weekend, Cook said it’s a new set of tenants, and he’s constantly having to educate them about where his property is, and where they’re not allowed to be.
Cook said he originally planned to live his retirement years in Cadillac but may reconsider due to the situation on both sides of his home.
Michael Fagerman said he was the first person in this area to put a short-term rental listing on VRBO years ago, and added that it’s quite a lucrative business. He’s thought about getting back into the business but has refrained based on the impact he’s seen these properties have on the “character of neighborhoods.”
Otsego Place resident Rick Torres said he went door-to-door in his neighborhood and collected 22 signatures of those opposed to the idea of allowing short-term rentals in the area. He said many of those who didn’t sign the petition said it didn’t matter if they did or not, because “council’s going to do what they want to do.”
After hearing from residents, council member Stephen King said that this is clearly a “huge concern in our community.” He added that part of the concern residents have is council’s fault, because they didn’t provide enough guidance to staff on how they should approach short-term rental policy from the onset of the zoning overhaul process.
King added that staff should have spoken to all individuals and businesses that might be affected by proposed alterations in the zoning ordinance that would “change the nature” of their property.
“Ethically, you must talk to all those people,” King said.
Mayor Carla Filkins said she was surprised at the level of concern people had so early in the zoning overhaul process. There have been two public forums to introduce different versions of the short-term rental maps and gather feedback but there have been no official hearings on the matter, which isn’t even ready to be brought to the planning commission for discussion, let alone be approved by council as the new law of the land.
“It is a long process we go through,” Filkins said.
Council member Tiyi Schippers said she was upset that so many people were under the impression that the proposed short-term rental zoning expansion was a done deal.
“This is just the beginning,” said Schippers, who added that the short-term rental discussion involves far more thought and consideration than merely deciding “yes” or “no.”
Council member Robert Engels thanked those who spoke and said that the act of collecting signatures was something that makes a difference in the eyes of a council member.
“That is the work that matters,” Engels said.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas also thanked those who voiced their concerns.
“You feel like you haven’t been listened to,” Elenbaas said. “It’s never too early to speak up.”
Following council discussion, King made a motion to direct staff to codify an prior interpretation of the existing ordinance. This interpretation is more restrictive than the two maps drafted by staff and limits short-term rentals to the B-1, B-2, TS-1 and TS-2 districts. This codification would be another option for the public to consider.
“If nothing else, this creates an option that has been ignored so far,” King said.
City attorney Laura Genovich said so long as council doesn’t attempt to hamstring the scope of the planning commission’s exploration of the matter, she didn’t see any legal problems arising from King’s motion.
Genovich commented that it’s good that the community has been so involved in the zoning discussion so early on, although uncommon in her experience working with municipalities.
“It’s rare to have this kind of robust discussion before it gets to the planning commission,” Genovich said. “This is in no way a done deal.”
King’s motion passed unanimously.
Based on the feedback the city has received on the matter, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said he can’t imagine the matter being ready for planning commission consideration anytime soon.
Peccia has commented at past meetings that city staff are doing the best they can to try to figure out a compromise on the short-term rental issue that satisfies the varying viewpoints that people have on the matter. It’s a polarizing issue, Peccia said, since viewpoints run the gamut, from some not wanting short-term rentals anywhere in the city, to others believing home owners should be able to do whatever they want with their property, and everything in between.
While most of the feedback during city meetings has been critical regarding the operation of short-term rentals in Cadillac, several people have spoken out in their favor.
Property owner Sid Simone said it would be to the detriment of the area to overly restrict the operation of short-term rentals. She said Cadillac serves for many people as a halfway point between southern parts of the state of areas north of here such as Traverse City. A lot of people visit the city on their way north, she said, and stay at short-term rentals. She said many of these visitors are in the area for work, and aren’t staying up all night partying.
Simone added that in her experience, owners of short-term rentals take better care of their property than their neighbors, in part because they are expected to maintain a certain level of cleanliness and quality to be listed on sites such as Airbnb and VRBO. This can have the positive effect of raising property values in a neighborhood, she said.
Resident Bob Durant agreed that short-term rentals can be a big benefit to a neighborhood. As for the stories often told of nightmare short-term rental tenants, Durant said that it’s one thing to have to deal with such an issue for a weekend but it’s another to have to deal with it every single day, which is what some people living next to long-term renters have to endure.
Rather than banning or overly restricting the operation of short-term rentals, Durant said the No. 1 thing the city needs to do is enact regulations regarding these types of businesses.
Along with the maps, staff have drafted short-term rental regulations based on feedback given during a previous public forum and through the online survey.
Here is the proposed short-term rental policy in a nutshell:
• It establishes a system wherein a property within a district approved for short-term renting must apply and be granted a license to operate such a business. Under the proposed policy, short-term renting would not be granted by right in any district.
• It clarifies that short-term rentals are 30 days or less. Anything longer is considered a long-term rental.
• It defines parking requirements at these properties and dictates that any extra requested parking must be approved by the Cadillac Planning Commission.
• It sets violation limits for revocation of short-term renting licenses.
• It establishes “Good Neighbor Guidelines” to ensure tenants are aware of local rules. Property owners must detail how they plan to enforce the “Good Neighbor Guidelines.”
• It gives staff the power to revoke short-term rental certificates.
How to enforce short-term rental regulations is another area of concern brought up by those who are against the expansion of properties zoned for this type of use.
City attorney Laura Genovich said municipalities simply don’t have the resources to go door-to-door to find out where people are violating zoning ordinances, which is why enforcement has to start with a complaint from someone who witnesses the violation.
She said based on such complaints, they’ve issued at least 11 cease and desist letters to property owners operating a short-term rental in violation of the existing ordinance.
The result of these letters has been a cease in such activities at many of the properties, but not all of them. Currently, Genovich said they’re in the process of suing two property owners who have not come into compliance with the ordinance (see infobox with this story for details of these lawsuits).
The city of Cadillac has filed lawsuits against two parties — Casity Kao, and Neil and Jo Almond — alleging that they are running illegal short-term rentals and asking the court to demand they stop. Both properties are located on Sunnyside Drive. The city claims that both properties have been the source of “numerous complaints,” including excessive noise, illegal parking, smoke and reckless use of watercraft. The city has asked the court to enjoin the Almonds and Kao from using their properties as short-term rentals, and award the city costs, attorney fees and “any such other and further relief as may be just and proper.” The city’s allegation against the Almond property states that the owners have been “unlawfully renting watercraft to Airbnb guests without a license.” According to the lawsuit, an online listing indicates that guests can rent a pontoon, “4-Winns speed boat,” Yamaha wave runners, kayaks, paddleboards and paddle boats. The Almonds have responded to the lawsuit, in part stating that the city’s claims include “untrue allegation” and “statements not directly and properly quoted.” The response also states that some of the city’s assertions are “characterizations” and not facts. In response to the city’s assertion that the Almonds are running a short-term rental in a district where such uses are strictly not allowed (R-1), the response states that the defendants are “uncertain regarding zoning districts generally within Cadillac.” The Almonds have asked the court to deny the city’s requested relief. As of last week, Kao had not yet filed a response to the city’s lawsuit.
