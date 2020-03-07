LEROY — It all started in 1976 after Charley Spencer made the decision to leave his job as a photographer in Detroit and move to LeRoy.
"I am sure everyone thought he was crazy," said Spencer's daughter Lindsay Haney said. "He probably was. (...) I think he was just sick of the city life."
Once owned by Spencer's parents Kenneth and Skeeter Spencer in the '20s, Lindsay said it was used as the family cabin.
But, when neither Spencer nor his wife Hilda could find work in their new home town, they decided to make their own way.
"They couldn't find anything when they moved up here," Lindsay said. "So they just made their own jobs. And, they provided a lot of employment for a lot of locals up here too."
Starting out as a bar, Lindsay said her dad then changed it more into a restaurant as his four daughters spent more and more time there.
"It wasn't a 'rough' crowd here," she said, "but you had people being thrown out of here. It wasn't a place for kids to really be around. So, dad made it more of the family place it is now."
Although there are many good memories tied to the Sunrise Lake Bar for Lindsey and her three sisters, walking in every day is like revisiting a ghost.
So, after 44 years of business, Sunrise Lake Bar will be shutting its doors.
"After Dad died, coming here just wasn't the same," Lindsay said. "It lost something when he went."
Announcing the closing has felt like losing another family member, Lindsay said.
"I have felt like I am announcing another death in the family," she said. "Writing the announcements have felt like writing one eulogy after another."
Though sudden, this decision comes with heavy hearts and was not made lightly.
"Business was good, we are doing good. It was just time," she said. "It was a family decision and it was a hard one to come to."
But Lindsay and her sister Sam Spencer are assuring people they are not selling the restaurant or anything in it. They are going to be taking the place back to its roots.
"We aren't selling or going anywhere," Lindsey said. "We are keeping the place. We want to turn it back into a family lake house like it once was."
"My kids are already asking if we can put bunk beds up," Sam said.
Sunrise Lake Bar and Grill will be open for one last weekend and close up shop after its last day of service Sunday, March 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.