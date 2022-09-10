MANTON — M-STEP scores were released to the public at the end of August, and what superintendents saw didn’t surprise them.
Some districts saw students’ scores go up, but others have fallen in line with a majority of the state and are facing much lower scores at nearly every grade level. Although schools were expecting less-than-stellar scores in both ELA and mathematics, that doesn’t make them any easier to tackle.
Students have been decreasing in their proficiency since the pandemic pulled them out of the classroom and forced them in front of a computer screen, which is why Manton Schools Superintendent Leonard Morrow wasn’t shocked to learn that his elementary and middle school students had fallen a bit short.
More than half of the district’s third, fifth, sixth and seventh grade students tested either partially proficient or not proficient in ELA. Fourth grade was the only class to have over 50% of its students test as either proficient or advanced.
In mathematics, sixth and seventh grade classes struggled the most with about 77% and 100% of students, respectfully, testing as either partially proficient or not proficient. More than half of the fourth and fifth grade classes also tested as either partially or not proficient, and third grade sat just a few points below the 50% mark in the category.
Despite scores being lower, Manton students tested above the state average in almost every grade level in both ELA and mathematics. Morrow believes this is a good sign for his district.
“When the state compares similar schools, we were higher in nine out of 10 of those (subgroups) to schools that are similar in size and demographics of us, so those are encouraging,” he said. “Although, some of the scores, obviously when you take a look at them, you wonder what kind of impact COVID has had on some of those, and so we will analyze that.”
Providing kids with an excellent education is the district’s goal, and Morrow said this year’s scores are an opportunity to reevaluate and identify where they could make improvements moving forward. While he knows academics are important locally and at the state level, Morrow has put an emphasis on supporting students’ emotional and physical wellbeing since the pandemic.
Morrow said the district has continued to offer free breakfast and lunch for its students to make sure their nutritional needs are being met, ultimately leading to a better learning environment.
“We were really trying to focus on that, and hopefully by helping with that, it will help with the academic side in the long run, because you’re hopefully taking care of some of those emotional needs that students have,” he said. “And by addressing some of that, hopefully it will allow them to be able to focus more on the academic side of things. It’s all cyclical.”
Additionally, Morrow feels that M-STEP doesn’t always reflect how well students are learning in the classroom. He said his teachers have been working their hardest to make sure students are on the right track, even through periods of virtual learning. The results of a single day of testing could be impacted by how a student is feeling that day, he said, or whether they test well or not.
“When you take a one-day snapshot on what a kid knows in a particular area and things like that, there’s a lot of factors that play into that,” he said.
Students at Cadillac Area Public Schools also saw some lower scores this year, but did test higher than the state average. In ELA, more than half of the third, fourth and seventh grade classes tested as either partially proficient or not proficient, while more than half of the fifth and sixth grade classes tested as either proficient or advanced.
More than half of the fifth grade class tested as either proficient or advanced in mathematics, but 50% or more of the third, fourth, sixth and seventh grade classes tested as either partially proficient or not proficient.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she wasn’t surprised to see students’ scores, because the district conducts assessments three times a year to monitor academic progress.
Like Morrow, she sees the scores as a demonstration of the hard work that’s been put in to make sure students are learning at their best.
“Our teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly to identify gaps in learning and fill those gaps by providing intervention and enrichment opportunities,” Brown said via email. “Our parents have also been incredible partners in supporting students at home by reading with their kids and completing at-home learning plans.”
As far as what’s being done to continue improvement, Brown plans to take an approach similar to Morrow’s and focus on the physical and mental health of CAPS students to help them feel supported during this difficult learning period. But the district will continue to work toward stronger academics.
“We have staff trained in identifying learning gaps and staff trained in how to close those gaps. We have time built within the day to address the learning needs of our students,” Brown said. “We also are expanding our programming to offer after school enrichment opportunities so kids have more opportunities to have fun and connect to their schools.”
Schools in Missaukee County saw their M-step scores improve from previous years.
Lake City Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said the M-Step scores were consistent with what they saw with previous assessments.
“The increases in scores that we had were not a surprise, as we know that we have some great learning taking place under the guidance and care of a skilled team of teachers,” Hejnal said. “The decreases we had in proficiency in areas also highlighted areas of growth that we have been working to remedy.”
Hejnal said the school saw increases at the Advanced Proficient and Proficient level in English Language Arts and Math for the fourth and seventh graders. Fifth graders also increased proficiency in ELA.
Hejnal said there are some areas in the elementary school that need attention in regards to math. This year, he said the school has a new spiraling curriculum called Bridges to help students learn new information and review old material.
“They will learn the new content for the grade level, but they also will review content from prior grade levels,” Hejnal said.
Despite other increases across the elementary and middle school in social studies, science, and ELA, Hejnal said the school needs to continue building up those numbers.
“Our goal is to continue to excel in learning to improve as a whole in our elementary and middle schools,” he said. “So this was just a good indicator for us, but growth all across the board will continue to be our goal here at Lake City.”
McBain Rural Agriculture Schools also saw some increases at the Advanced Proficient and Proficient level in math and ELA. McBain Superintendent Scott Akom said the school has been focusing on learning loss and helping students catch up.
“We’re working very hard to fill those gaps through small group instruction, after school tutoring, before school tutoring, and more small group support,” he said.
Math is one the areas Akom said the school is always focusing on. Though McBain has done fairly well in math, Akom said they would to see those scores continue to go up.
