CADILLAC - Folded inside the Cadillac News today is a small brown bag, placed there by Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, a nonprofit agency. They are asking for a contribution to support a new, award-winning program called YouthWork. This summer 50 youth are participating in crews across northern Michigan, where vulnerable youth, ages 16-26, are learning job and life skills as they build relationships and complete conservation and service projects.
YouthWork members receive a stipend and may also earn educational awards. The program was modeled after FDR's New Deal Civilian Conservation Corps. Since its inception in 2017, members have provided more than 52,000 hours of community services.
Last January YouthWork took on projects in the Cadillac area and Haley Spivey had the opportunity to be on a crew.
Crew member Haley Spivey
Haley Spivey, 19, loves gaming. She also loves to cook and would like to attend culinary school someday, "hopefully," she said.
"I love cooking and I find it is like art," she added. "You can make an appetizer platter or a dessert, you can be creative and make a design."
Spivey learned some of her culinary skills as a student at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center.
And recently, she learned job skills as a participant in the YouthWork program when they formed a crew to work in Cadillac.
"I was in school through Hope Network and (last year) my teacher started talking all about this," Spivey said. "She asked me if I would like to do YouthWork, a program where I would get paid to work with others kids in Michigan and go around and help out."
Spivey worked on a crew of 3-6 youth supervised by an adult crew leader.
One of her favorite job sites was at the Wexford Habitat for Humanity ReStore where the crew cleaned and organized shelves.
"I liked how we would break up into groups and do different things," she said. "I liked to learn about timing and taking breaks. And it was easier to make friends, and that's challenging for me because of my anxiety. I overcame that."
Another assignment placed the crew at The Plaza of Cadillac Commons, where they helped clear debris and scrape the ice on the ice skating rink.
"I think this program helps kids see what it's like to have a job and get paid for it," she said. "I recommend this program They are helpful and nice. If you had questions they were more than glad to answer. I actually did love the program."
Spivey was working on a project in Traverse City when everything came to halt last March with COVID-19 closures.
"It was disappointing," she said. "That was the last time I talked to my leader and co-workers that day in Traverse City. I wasn't really happy when it ended. I wanted to continue going."
YouthWork is always looking for partnerships with local community projects. To learn more, visit www.cfsnwmi.org/youthwork.
