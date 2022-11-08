REED CITY — Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community spoke up at a Reed City Board of Education meeting Monday in support of transgender student Lilly Allers.
Over the course of several school board meetings, parents and residents of the Reed City area have voiced their concerns regarding Allers‘ use of the women’s restroom at Reed City High School.
Many parents and residents returned to the board once more, urging for action from the board to put a stop to Allers’ bathroom choice. Also among the crowd were members of Big Rapids Pride, including the organization’s president, Darin Coleman, who said the group was in attendance to promote protection for Allers.
“Our primary concern was safety,” Coleman said.
Coleman believes the heated rhetoric surrounding Allers’ choice of restroom is what’s caused community members to push back, but his message to those voicing concern is that “love is stronger than hate.”
He added that as people continue to come across LGBTQ+ individuals in their community, they’ll find that those individuals are their neighbors and they’re friends, and they’re “not all that scary.”
During public comment, Coleman spoke about the high suicide rates among transgender and other LGBTQ+ youth. Without a safe community to rely on, Coleman said the depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts of LGBTQ+ youth will worsen.
Other attending members of Reed City pride included several Ferris State University students, who stood in the back of the room, holding signs that read phrases like, “You are trans enough.”
Paris resident Chrystal Roggow approached the board to reiterate the concerns she expressed at last month‘s board meeting and say that the bathroom is a place for students to meet their needs, not make a statement.
“This is no place to pioneer one’s pride or create a movement,” Roggow said. “Be kind and considerate and do what‘s right.”
Roggow added that the school needs common sense policies and discipline to keep their children out of harm’s way. She encouraged the board to do a “heart check” and consider what motivates them and what future is being created for the children of the community.
Reed City Schools parent Melissa Emmorey told the board that she’s speaking up for all kids, and that Allers’ use of the restroom is not an issue with the LGBTQ+ community, but a matter of student safety.
Emmorey asked the board why the students who fear for their safety don’t matter and why school administration has been dismissive of her concerns.
“This is why girls don’t speak,” she said. “The importance of giving women a space in which they can have privacy has been thrown out the window.”
The topics of Reed City Schools’ Social Emotional Learning curriculum and allegedly explicit library books were also brought up by several commenters. Several drew connections between Allers’ choice of restroom and the school’s choice of curriculum, stating that students are too young to be questioning their gender and sexual identities.
Following the meeting, Allers told the Cadillac News that she was not expecting the level of support she received. She said that since speaking out at previous board meetings, the comments of those who disagree with her bathroom usage have had an impact on her mental health.
“I just feel exhausted,” she said. “I’m just going to keep sticking up for myself. That’s all I really have to say.”
