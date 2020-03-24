Supporting local businesses with raffle

CADILLAC — Shutdowns in response to COVID-19 are not stopping one Cadillac man from rallying people to support their local businesses.
Owner of Logan Farms and Sawmill Matt Logan will be raffling off over $1,500 worth of prizes to help local businesses stay afloat after the government-mandated shutdowns.
"These are the businesses that have been there when we needed it. And, now is the time to support them," Logan said. "(...) There’s a couple of (businesses) that told me if we don’t get enough business, we are going to have to lay some people off. I mean, this is what is coming down to for so many of them. Keeping employees or paying their bills."
It all started last week when Logan and his wife heard about the shutdowns and thought about what that would mean for smaller mom and pop shops in the area.
"All we could think was that this was going to kill them," he said.
Logan then went to Facebook and challenged people to spend $25 a month at local businesses if they could. In the last week, Logan said his family has spent around $300 at small businesses.
The question after going to Facebook was how to get more people involved.
"I thought that if we incentivize it with something, we could get it going a little more," Logan said.
Now, Logan is asking people to message him or post on Facebook a copy of their receipt from a $25 or more purchase from a local business to be entered into a raffle.
Up for grabs are prizes like a $1000 black walnut slab from Logan Farm and Sawmill, a $50 gift card to Cadillac Java, a birthday party package from the Wex and more.
So far, Logan said he has had upwards of 50 entries and that the number is continuing to grow.
"This has really taken off in the last day or so," he said. "Just in the last few hours, I have seen a massive climb in people participating."
Winners will be announced on April 1 via live drawing on Facebook. Should the shutdowns last longer than anticipated, Logan said he is looking into planning another raffle for May.
