CADILLAC — Hundreds of people in the Cadillac area were forced to postpone elective surgeries during the peak of the coronavirus crisis.
Dr. James Whelan, acting chief of medicine at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, said two full months of procedures had to be postponed within the Munson Healthcare network, which translates to around 1,000 operations.
Whelan said the majority of postponements were necessitated by the governor's order that prohibited elective surgeries as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19. He said there were very few postponements resulting from people being worried about catching the virus while at the hospital.
General surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, podiatry, urology and ENT (ears, nose, throat) operations all fall under the category of elective surgeries.
While technically considered elective, Whelan said some of these procedures are more urgent than others, such as those that improve a person's mobility or address chronic pain.
Some people disabled by their conditions weren't able to receive the care they required, and were forced to deal with considerable inconvenience in the meantime, Whelan said.
"My (family member) had to wait to have her gallbladder operated on, while living in incredible pain through the shutdown," said area resident Katelyn Renee Simerson. "Thankfully she was just able to get it done this week, but now the doctor found abnormalities in the tissue that weren't there before. Now she has to go through the whole process again to get samples taken and tested to see if it could be cancerous tissue."
Whelan confirmed that those who had surgeries postponed in many cases will have to go through the same steps leading up to their original procedure, essentially starting the process over from the beginning.
Patients disabled by their conditions, who are experiencing uncontrolled pain, and those whose conditions are getting worse with further delays will be given greater priority as doctors work through the backlog of cases, Whelan said. Those who fall into urgent categories also will be more closely monitored by their health care providers.
In some cases, Whelan said patients actually improved during the time elective surgeries were prohibited by the state and eventually chose not to have their surgeries. Examples of this include abdominal pain that receded over the span of a few months.
During the shutdown, doctors accustomed to performing surgeries every week found themselves with a significantly lighter workload and disrupted routines.
"This is how they've chosen to spend their time helping people," Whelan said. "Suddenly to have two months (without having a surgery to perform) ... it was surprisingly stressful to many of them. They're excited to get back to work."
That stress was felt in particular by those who run independent practices, although some chose to fulfill other duties during the time off, including conducting virtual visits with patients and emergency surgery, which was still allowed under the order.
Unfortunately, Whelan said virtual visits just aren't a realistic long-term way for surgeons to run their practices, since determining the seriousness of someone's condition and what procedures to undertake usually requires at least one in-person visit.
With about two months of surgeries postponed, Whelan estimated it will be around four months before surgeons are able to work through the backlog. He said there likely will be a slight increase in workload over the next couple months as surgeons tackle the backlog while also performing their other day-to-day duties.
