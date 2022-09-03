CADILLAC — A federal grant is being used in a multiple-tiered approach to gathering information about the stigma connected to drug use and addiction.
District Health Department No. 10 Public Health Planner Donna Norkoli said a federal grant was received that is allowing for a survey and other information gathering associated with drug use and abuse. She said the grant was open to counties that had high drug-induced mortality rates meaning high rates of people who were dying from overdoses.
She said while counties from DHD No. 10 are included in this grant funding, it also includes other counties from outside the health department’s region in Northwest Michigan. The combination of entities and municipalities has formed the Northwest Michigan Behavioral Health Initiative.
The purpose of the survey is to find out what people think about the stigma related to substance use disorders. It also seeks to understand attitudes, beliefs and knowledge around this particular disorder. The deadline to fill out the survey is 5 p.m. on Sept. 12. Anyone can answer it.
The survey can be found online at survey.alchemer.com/s3/6958976/SSAR-Public-Survey.
“We want people to address substance abuse disorder. We just finished a community needs assessment and substance use disorder was a big need,” Norkoli said.
She said several of the counties receiving grant funding have higher drug-induced mortality rates than the state average. While Wexford County wasn’t one of them, Norkoli said its’ average was equal to the state average.
The belief is there is a lot of stigma around substance use disorders, but Norkoli said people need to realize it is not a character flaw. It is a disease. It is something they can recover from but they need to seek out treatment and that is where the stigma causes issues.
Norkoli said it is the stigma that often prevents people from seeking treatment.
She said according to the Altarum study conducted in 2019, 14% of the people surveyed who had a substance abuse disorder didn’t seek treatment because of the stigma associated with it. Altarum is a nonprofit organization that works with federal and state health agencies and foundations to improve the health outcomes of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.
Norkoli said the federal grant is through the National Association of City and County Health Officials, which is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The survey for the general public is the first step and once the data is received, Norkoli said interventions to help reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorder will be designed.
“We also are going to survey target populations like community mental health providers, public health, law enforcement, first responders and people who are experiencing substance abuse themselves,” she said. “From there we can see what populations need training on stigma and we will design our training and strategies from what we find through our surveys.”
