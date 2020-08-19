CADILLAC — Soon schools across the area will start reopening for the new school year.
While that is an annual tradition, this year's return to school is being met with a little more apprehension. Students have been out of school since mid-March and were forced to finish the last school year virtually. While many school districts in the state are set to reopen with face-to-face learning, some of the state's largest school districts are opting to start the new school year online.
With that in mind, WalletHub released a nationally representative School Reopening Survey. This report reflected the results of a nationally representative online survey of more than 1,200 parents. After the responses were collected, WalletHub normalized the data by age, gender, and income so the sample would reflect U.S. demographics.
The survey found 55% of parents want their children to learn in person. The results also found 32% of the parents surveyed were unable to stay home because of the inability to work remotely. It also showed 31% more fathers than mothers want schools to reopen for in-person learning.
The survey also showed kids' development as the No. 1 reason parents think schools should reopen, followed by parents being able to go back to work and children eating properly. Along political lines, two-thirds of conservative parents favored school reopening versus less than half of liberal siding parents.
Finally, the survey showed 24% of elementary school students' parents are most concerned with their family's health versus 12% of college students' parents if school would reopen.
LOCAL REACTION
Locally, the Cadillac News decided to see what parents in the area thought about school reopening in a couple of weeks. Four questions were asked including: Do you want schools to reopen for in-person learning; Do you and/or your spouse have the ability to work remotely; What is the biggest reason why schools should not reopen; and What is the biggest reason why schools should reopen?
A total of 64 people responded to the unscientific survey that was posted on the newspaper's Facebook page but only 62 of the surveys were used due to one being spoiled for vulgar and/or inappropriate language.
A majority of those surveyed, 39 or 63%, said they are in favor of schools reopening in the fall of the total 62 surveys used, 18 or 29% were against reopening. The remaining fie or 8% were not sure or thought it was something they would eventually be comfortable with.
WHY THEY SHOULD STAY HOME
For the question regarding the ability to stay home, 35 surveyed readers or 56% said they could not stay home, while 23 or about 37% said they could stay at home with their kids. The remaining four who filled out the survey said they could partial, part-time as needed, or didn't answer.
As for the biggest reason to not reopen schools this fall, the responses varied. One reader, who didn't give their name, works cleaning a school and said it will be impossible for them to walk behind every kid and disinfect. They also said it will likely be hard to keep students separated.
Reader Peter Franks said, "Kids are filthy and disgusting at nearly every age. I like kids but you can’t deny that a runny-nosed little kid picking out a wedgie will adhere to COVID-19 rules."
Other readers stated the virus' ability to spread indoors and children's ability to spread viruses as well as concern about the local healthcare system's ability to handle a surge if one were to happen.
"It's not done. It will get worse and with that, they might as well stay closed cause it will just close back up," according to reader Jami Hamilton.
Other readers responded by saying there isn't a reason why schools shouldn't reopen, while Kammi Stack stated fear is the reason not to reopen.
Bethany Odette of Cadillac said it is unsafe to depend on children sanitizing and being cautious. "Teachers are also putting themselves in jeopardy. Risk of exposing vulnerable adults in home from exposure from school," Odette said.
Reise Duncan said the restrictions in place also will likely make it more difficult for kids to learn. "I feel it will be very distracting for kids, particularly elementary age, to be able to focus and actually learn. There's also the likelihood of another COVID outbreak in the fall and schools will be forced to close again," Duncan said.
Gina Petitt of Mesick said gatherings are being limited for a reason. "What is the difference in sending kids to school and them all being in the same room? It is still not safe. There are still many people who have the virus and many that are not cooperating with mask wearing and social distancing," Petitt said.
SEND THEM BACK
When it comes to why schools should reopen, the responses also were varied but a common thread was the mental health of the students and their ability to learn more from their teachers face-to-face.
Mental health and academics weren't the only reasons people gave. Other readers said safety and access to meals also were important factors.
"Children in at-risk situations at home. Food insecurity. Some kids won’t learn as well virtually. Not all schools have a good plan for virtual," according to Amber in Buckley. Alisha from Cadillac stated, "I used to work in the schools and so many children get hurt at home, not paid any attention to, or even food....these kids need to come back to structure and love and food."
Julie in Cadillac responded by saying, "Hundreds of families aren’t able to assist with a child’s at-home learning let alone even be present as many parents work. Small children should never be left home alone."
Some who responded felt there wasn't a good reason including the potential spread of the virus to students, staff, and their families.
A reader from Marion who did not give their name said, "Because COVID is political and kids need to be in school." A similar sentiment was shared by a reader from Cadillac who called themselves MakeAmericaGreatAgain, "Bias narrative."
Finally, some people who responded, like Justine Hosea of Manton, believed it would help parents out.
"Kids need to get back on track with education. They have been off too long. Also to help working parents who struggle to pay high child care expenses."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.