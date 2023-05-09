Do you want to have a say in what recreation looks like in Wexford County over the next five years?
Do you like riding trails in a side-by-side off-road vehicle? Do you like hunting or fishing? Maybe you like hiking or cross-country skiing/snowshoeing? Speaking of winter activities, maybe snowmobiling is what you like?
If you answered yes to any or all of these questions an online survey is one you need to fill out. By doing that, you will not only help to shape what the five-year Wexford County Recreation Plan will look like but also help to make it so those activities are eligible for state grants and funding.
The new plan which is slated to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, will be formulated during the current year. The online survey is only one of the ways the public’s input is being sought, according to Wexford County Commissioner and Recreation and Building Chairwoman Julie Theobald.
In addition to the survey, Theobald said there will be various community events and there will be information gathered from local schools to get input from children. As the new plan is developed, there also will be a community open house event and the chance to provide comments on the draft plan during a public hearing.
Although the committee that Theobald chairs is the body that will help guide the plan during the process, the full board of commissioners will ultimately have final approval. Theobald also said the plan is being formulated with the help of Networks Northwest.
“We partner with Networks Northwest and we have used them in the past. They do a good job doing the surveys and getting out in the public,” she said. “We are trying to see if the recreation interests have changed in the county but there also are a lot of grants out there that you can’t apply for if you don’t have a recreation plan.”
Before Theobald sat on the committee she now is the chairwoman of, she said the county’s recreation plan lapsed. That meant the county missed out on state grant dollars for recreation-related funding. Since that time, the county has been updating the plan and this is the second she has worked on updating it since being on the board.
She said the point of doing this is to see what they, the county board, can do to help as a governmental agency to support recreational opportunities within the county.
For example, Theobald said the county has a park in the Boon area called Pinoco Park. Most people, however, don’t know about it or even where it is. For a while the Michigan State University Extension was leasing it to use for various activities but other than that it is unused. A park like that could get some upgrades to help it become more visible and usable by the public.
Another example of how the plan can help is with activities such as hockey. There is a need to build a shed to house hockey equipment at the Wex.
By having hockey as part of the county’s Rec Plan that project can be eligible for grant funding, Theobald said.
While hockey is not a new recreational activity in the county, Theobald also said the hope is the public’s input will help to bring out newer activities people have an interest in.
“Pickleball was one of those things during the last round. If we get grants, it is nice to know those interests so we can shoot those funds from the big pot at the state and funnel them to those things,” she said. “This is (the public’s) chance to let us know the areas they are interested in instead of someone just choosing a hobby for them. This is their chance to put their input in.”
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said the county needs to update its recreation plan every five years in order it and the communities within its boundaries to apply for grants through the DNR. He also said the plan must be adopted by the county and submitted to the DNR by Feb. 1, 2024.
“We try to stay compliant so we can have access to grants when ever possible,” he said.
To fill out the survey go to bit.ly/WexfordRecSurvey.
