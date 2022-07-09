Survival skills focus of upcoming class at Carl T. Johnson center

CADILLAC — When an upcoming class at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center is over, its students will be able to venture in and out of nature without fear of getting lost.
If they do find themselves in a situation where they have to spend a night unexpectedly in the wild, the upcoming class will have them covered too. As part of the Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Skills Academy, the Carl T. will be host to three-day bushcraft, survival and wild edibles clinic starting on July 15 and continuing until July 17.
During the class, students will learn the basics of what is needed to survive if a person ever finds themselves stranded in the outdoors, including some wilderness first aid; how to safely prepare water for drinking; how to identify animal tracks and scat; plants you can gather as wild edibles and for medicinal uses, and which plants to avoid; how to safely start a fire without matches; how to shoot a bow and arrow; and more.
Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center Interpreter Ed Shaw said he is not teaching the class but it is well worth the $70 fee it costs to participate. He said in addition to the knowledge a person gets, the price of the class includes two lunches and students get to take home some new equipment including a compass.
“When it is all said and done, they should be able to navigate in and out of the woods without getting lost,” Shaw said. “The class will give you the confidence to venture out. Part of the reason some people don’t venture out is they lack the skills to go in and out of the woods.”
He said the class has a lot of information packed into it and in a perfect world, it would be a four or five-day class. Regardless, students should learn a lot and also have a lot of fun.
As of July 6, Shaw said 15 open spots were remaining. While there are enough students signed up to have the class, Shaw said it is in no way full.
On July 10, the Carl T. will be host to the wild mushroom clinic and Shaw said the survival skills class is the perfect complement to that class. In the wild mushroom class, students will learn how to identify a variety of Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms, where to start looking, and proper handling techniques for transport, cleaning, consumption and home preservation. The cost is $40 and will include lunch. This class will be offered again on Aug. 20.
At the end of the month, July 30 and July 31, the Carl T. will host a bear hunting clinic.
Students will learn the ins and outs of bear hunting with experienced hunters and knowledgeable DNR educators. The class will cover habitat, gear, stand placement, baiting, rules and regulations, carcass care and hide care.
To register for any of these classes, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab. A Recreation Passport is required for entry into Mitchell State Park and the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center.
