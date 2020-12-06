CADILLAC — An individual led police on a brief vehicular pursuit Saturday in Wexford County, running a red light, stop sign, and striking another vehicle in the process.
According to a press release issued by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:29 p.m. Saturday, an off-duty officer observed an individual possibly driving under the influence in the Home Depot parking lot.
A deputy was dispatched to the suspected OWI complaint. While en route, the suspect drove to the Meijer parking area. The deputy arrived on scene and before being able to make contact the suspect fled the area.
The suspect disregarded the deputy's activated emergency lights, drove onto East 34 Road, heading west, and continued through a red light at East 34 Road and Mitchell Street. The suspect's vehicle struck another passenger vehicle while fleeing from the deputy. The driver/victim was not injured, but the vehicle sustained damage.
After the collision, the suspect continued west on East 34 Road with the deputy in pursuit. The driver disregarded a stop sign at East 3 Road and M-115.
The pursuit ended with the suspect losing control of his vehicle near the area of East 34 Road and South 29 Road. The suspect was arrested for operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding and hit and run.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, which is still under investigation at this time. The identity of the suspect has been released pending arraignment on charges.
