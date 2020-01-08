IDLEWILD —After a several hour standoff with police, a suspect in Lake County has been apprehended.
Police became involved in the standoff with the suspect after he allegedly shot a firearm while they were attempted to arrest him.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said Michigan State Police troopers were attempting to arrest the man around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Martin said there was a warrant for the man's arrest.
While attempting to make contact with the man, who was in a camper trailer near a residence off Tacoma Street in Idlewild, Martin said he began shooting a firearm.
None of the shots struck anyone, and they appear to be "wild gunshots," Martin said.
Following the shooting, police established a perimeter around the residence and awaited the arrival of the MSP Special Response Team.
Martin said there was only one person in the residence — the suspect, and he confirmed that the man had been placed under arrest Tuesday night.
Further details regarding the incident and suspect's identity are not available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.