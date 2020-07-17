LAKE CITY — A suspect involved in a hit-and-run on Friday has turned themselves in to the Missaukee County Sheriff's office.
On Friday, July 17 The Missaukee County Sheriff's office was looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent a 51-year-old from McBain to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened Friday morning, with officers dispatched to North 7 Mile Road north of Sanborn Road in West Branch Township at approximately 9:34 a.m.
The investigation indicated the suspect hit the 51-year-old's vehicle from behind as both were traveling north on 7 Mile. The suspect's silver Tahoe was moving at a "high rate of speed," according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office says the suspect stopped momentarily, then sped off. Part of the drive-off was caught on cell phone video by somebody who stopped at the scene after the accident.
The sheriff's office says the man from McBain lost control of his vehicle after the suspect hit it from behind. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and sheared off a telephone pole before coming to a rest, according to the sheriff's office. North Flight took the man by helicopter to Traverse City's Munson Medical Center. He was seriously injured.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., the suspected driver, a 35-year-old Lake City man, contacted the sheriff's office and turned himself in. The investigation is still ongoing and will be submitted to the prosecutor for charges.
The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for its help in the investigation and the information provided in regards to the crash.
