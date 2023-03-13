BALDWIN — A man police have been searching for in connection with a shooting Friday in Lake County has been arrested.
According to a statement issued Monday by Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin, Alton James Corbin was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit in the Muskegon area. Martin added that the vehicle Corbin was driving was reportedly stolen.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 8:27 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in Webber Township for a shooting complaint.
Lake County Central Dispatch received a 911 call that a 33-year-old male had been shot with a handgun and that the suspect had retreated back into the residence.
Deputies arrived on scene and found a male individual with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. The male was transported to the hospital by Life EMS for treatment.
The armed suspect fled the residence prior to officer’s arrival. The suspect was identified as Corbin.
According to the press release, Corbin fled the scene with a handgun he stole from the homeowner.
Corbin is currently lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.
