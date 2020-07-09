Suspect in Marion shooting case waives preliminary hearing, has charges amended

MARION — A Marion woman who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe in June soon will be arraigned in Osceola County 49th Circuit Court on amended charges.
On Tuesday, a preliminary hearing was scheduled in the case of Nicole Veranda Wagner, who was previously charged with open murder. The hearing was supposed to have been live-streamed last Thursday on YouTube but due to technical difficulties, was rescheduled for this week.
Before technical issues arose with the feed last week, Osceola County Prosecutor Anthony Badovinac said they would be hearing “limited testimony‘ from a law enforcement officer involved in the case. Badovinac also mentioned that Beebe’s death certificate would be introduced as evidence during the preliminary hearing.
Badovinac previously told the Cadillac News that the purpose of the preliminary hearing was to show "cause of death" and who shot the victim.
Prior to the hearing, Wagner made the decision to waive her preliminary hearing. Wagner's defense attorney Dennis DuVall confirmed this decision to the Cadillac News but did not have any further comment on the case at this time.
Badovinac said the case now will be moved to circuit court, where Wagner will be arraigned on amended charges of second degree murder and voluntary manslaughter, which he said are "probably more accurate as the facts" of the case.
Second degree murder is punishable by life or any term of years in prison, while manslaughter is a 15-year felony.
Badovinac said there has not yet been a date scheduled for Wagner's arraignment.
According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, June 9 at approximately 4:55 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a gunshot victim on 90th Ave near 19 mile Road, in Highland Township.
Beebe, a 29-year-old Marion resident, was shot in the neck area by a pistol and died on scene as life saving measures were attempted by Osceola sheriff deputies and Osceola County EMS.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said Beebe had been involved in an argument with Wagner earlier in the day on Tuesday but left the area at some point. Later on, she returned to the address and was shot and killed.
Wagner was arraigned in 77th District Court via Zoom from the Osceola County Jail on June 11.
During the arraignment, Wagner acknowledged that she understood the charges that were brought against her. By standing mute, a plea of not guilty was automatically entered on Wagner’s behalf.
Bond has been denied for Wagner out of concern for her safety, as well as the safety of the community. She remains lodged in the Osceola County Jail.
