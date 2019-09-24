3 suspects arrested for connection to multiple Marion break-ins

REED CITY — Three suspects believed to have broken into multiple Marion businesses during the early morning hours of Sept. 20 are awaiting arraignment in 77th District Court.
On Sept. 20, troopers from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of a breaking and entering at a medical office in downtown Marion. While investigating that break-in, a second victim of a breaking and entering advised troopers they also had been broken into, according to an MSP press release.
Police investigation at the scene as well as assistance from members of the Marion community resulted in three suspects being identified, which led to the arrest of two adult males and a juvenile suspect who was turned over to their parents, according to the release. All the items taken were recovered and included cash, electronics and nutritional supplements, police said.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said two adult suspects will face three counts each of breaking and entering a building with intent once they are arraigned in 77th District Court. Each of the three charges carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. The arraignments had not happened by late afternoon Monday. It was unknown if they were going to happen Monday as 77th District Court closed at 4:30 p.m.
Badovinac said his office has not issued charges against the juvenile suspect but they are forthcoming. It is unknown if the juvenile will be charged as an adult at this time, according to Badovinac.
The name of the juvenile suspect is being withheld as are the names of the two adult suspects. The names of the adults, however, will be released upon their arraignment in 77th District Court.
The Michigan State Police was assisted by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Meceola Central Dispatch and Marion community members, according to the press release.
