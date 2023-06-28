TUSTIN — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office apprehended two suspects on Saturday morning in connection with a burglary and the theft of a vehicle in Osceola County.
According to an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office press release, on June 24, in the early morning, deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary alarm at the Tustin EZ-Mart in Burdell Township.
Upon arrival, deputies cleared the building, finding no one inside. Upon meeting with the keyholder, surveillance video was reviewed and it was found a male suspect in his 20s broke the glass on the door and entered the business, stealing alcohol, cigarettes and lighters.
A “be on the lookout” was put out for the suspect and the vehicle they were driving.
Deputies then learned of a missing person complaint taken by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office regarding a 19-year-old male and a 27-year-old female. The vehicle they were said to be in and the male matched the description of the vehicle and suspect observed on the video from the EZ Mart.
Deputies from both departments searched the area and were unable to locate the vehicle or suspect.
Later, Osceola County deputies were dispatched to an unlawful driving away of an automobile complaint of a pickup truck in Burdell Township. While waiting for deputies to respond, the victim of this complaint located the vehicle involved in the breaking and entering complaint rolled in a creek. It was then found that attempts were made to steal another vehicle and a side-by-side ATV at a neighbor’s residence. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the stolen pickup.
A few hours later, a call was received from a residence on the Osceola/Lake County border. The caller reported seeing two subjects on his Ring camera going through one of his vehicles. Both Osceola and Lake County deputies responded and the two subjects were located in Lake County by Lake County deputies.
Investigation found the two subjects were the two originally reported in Wexford County. The stolen pickup from the Tustin area was eventually located disabled on private property.
Both the male and female were lodged at the Osceola County Jail on charges for the unlawful driving away of the pickup. Additional charges are pending arraignment for the breaking and entering complaint, the attempted unlawful driving away of an automobile, and the attempted larceny/attempted unlawful driving away of an automobile in Lake County.
The suspects’ names have been withheld pending arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.